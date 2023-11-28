Business News Report
November 28, 2023

Animoca Brands Invests in UAE-Based Farcana to Boost Bitcoin Ecosystem in Gaming

by
Published: November 28, 2023 at 12:09 am Updated: November 28, 2023 at 12:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 12:09 am

In Brief

Animoca Brands strategically invested in Farcana, a UAE-based gaming startup, supporting its beta launch and further development within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Animoca Brands Invests in UAE-Based Farcana to Boost Bitcoin Ecosystem in Gaming

Animoca Brands, a key player in the Web3 and metaverse space, has strategically invested in Farcana, a UAE-based gaming startup.

This investment aims to support Farcana’s beta launch and development within the Bitcoin ecosystem, propelling the company towards becoming a leading gaming studio in the MENA region.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Farcana is a team arena third-person shooter game renowned for its competitive tournaments with permanent Bitcoin prize pools, and it is poised to become one of the first AAA Web3 games introducing “Free Mint” Bitcoin ordinals. The game, attracting over 40,000 users, plans new tournaments following initial playtests in Dubai.

Animoca Brands’ Role in Farcana’s Growth

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands has been advising Farcana on tokenomics and market strategy since Q2 2023.

This investment not only strengthens Animoca’s activity in the MENA region but also aligns with its recent partnership with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. Animoca will use the majority of the new capital to enhance Farcana and integrate it within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands, commended Farcana’s progress and emphasized Animoca’s vision to drive Web3 development in MENA. Ilman Shazhaev, Farcana’s CEO, highlighted the collaborative effort with Animoca and expressed excitement about bringing the game to market next year.

Dubai’s Embrace of Gaming and Web3 Technologies

Farcana’s development coincides with Dubai’s “Dubai Program for Gaming 2033,” launched by Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan. This program, focusing on talent, content, and technology, aims to bolster Dubai’s digital economy, making Farcana and Animoca Brands’ involvement particularly significant.

Animoca Brands’ investment in Farcana marks a significant stride in the gaming industry, particularly within the Bitcoin ecosystem. As Farcana prepares to launch one of the best games in Web3, this collaboration underscores the potential for innovative gaming experiences in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering

by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment

by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023

Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security

by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023

AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO

by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023

Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT

by Nik Asti
November 28, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
News Report Technology
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
News Report Software
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
News Report Technology
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023
Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT
Markets News Report
Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT
by Nik Asti
November 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.