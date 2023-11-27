News Report Technology
November 27, 2023

Militant Financing Concerns Rise in Israel as Tron Surpasses Bitcoin in Crypto Transfers

Published: November 27, 2023 at 8:32 am Updated: November 27, 2023 at 8:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 27, 2023 at 8:32 am

In Brief

Israel grapples with militant financing as Tron overtakes Bitcoin as the go-to network for terrorist-linked crypto transactions.

Israel Battles Militant Financing as Tron Overtakes Bitcoin in Crypto Transfers

Israel’s ongoing battle against the financing of Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah has encountered a new challenge: a rapidly expanding crypto network called Tron.

Known for its quick and cost-effective transactions, Tron has now surpassed Bitcoin as the preferred platform for crypto transfers. These transfers are linked to groups designated as terror organizations by various countries, including Israel and the United States.

Recent analysis of crypto seizures by Israeli security services since 2021 indicates a significant rise in the targeting of Tron wallets. This increase coincides with a decrease in Bitcoin wallet seizures.

The shift to Tron is primarily due to its faster transaction times, lower fees, and stability. These factors make it more appealing for militant organizations.

Tron’s Growing Influence in Israeli Crypto Market

Tron’s usage in funding militant activities highlights its growing influence in the crypto market. This development becomes more significant considering that almost two-thirds of Israel’s Tron seizures, including wallets linked to Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, occurred in the current year.

Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing has frozen numerous Tron wallets believed to connect to terrorist activities.

This proactive approach by Israeli authorities underscores their commitment to combating the use of cryptocurrencies in funding militant operations.

Challenges in Crypto Regulation and Enforcement

The rise of Tron in militant financing presents new challenges in crypto regulation and enforcement. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have become more traceable due to enhanced law enforcement capabilities, Tron has remained relatively under the radar, leading to its increased use by militant groups.

The emergence of Tron as a new front in Israel’s fight against militant financing highlights a significant development. It illustrates the complex and evolving nature of cryptocurrency use in illegal activities.

As the crypto market continues to grow, regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies must adapt to these changes. This adaptation is essential to effectively combat the misuse of digital assets in financing terrorism.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

