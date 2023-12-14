News Report Technology
December 14, 2023

Andalusia Labs Raises $48 Million to Boost Digital Asset Risk Infrastructure

by
Published: December 14, 2023 at 3:06 am Updated: December 14, 2023 at 3:07 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 14, 2023 at 3:06 am

In Brief

Andalusia Labs raised $48 million in Series A to bolster digital asset support for its institutions, developers and consumers.

Andalusia Labs Raises $48 Million in Funding for Digital Asset Risk Infrastructure

Digital asset risk infrastructure startup Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, completed a $48 million Series A round of financing, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners led the funding, with participation from investors including Mubadala Capital, Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Money Group, among others.

The company plans to provide digital asset support to institutions, developers and consumers within their respective domains.

Andalusia Labs said it will direct the funds towards advancing product development and expanding its team. The new investment has brought the startup’s valuation to surpass the $1 billion mark.

The startup has three major digital asset technology solutions, including the Layer 2 blockchain Karak, the crypto risk management marketplace Subsea, and the security-centric institutional platform Watchtower. 

Both Subsea and Watchtower are built on the Karak blockchain, which recently initiated its public testnet, with the mainnet launch anticipated in the near future. Subsea has secured over $1 billion in cryptocurrency and established more than 100 integrations with various blockchains and financial applications.

Simultaneously with this funding announcement, Andalusia Labs revealed the opening of its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi. With this latest funding round, the company has raised a total of approximately $51 million to date.

Financial Institutions Embrace Digital Asset Protection 

The digital asset landscape is undergoing rapid evolution, instilling confidence in financial institutions regarding its transformative potential in the future, driven by the substantial growth of the cryptocurrency market.

Earlier this year, another digital asset protection company raised $30 million in funding, led by Foundation Capital to protect individuals and their digital assets from hacks or human errors. The platform provides Disaster Recovery and Theft Protection, aiming to assist anyone involved with digital assets in preventing theft and loss.

With newly obtained funding, Andalusia Labs is set to revolutionize digital asset support while the financial landscape embraces digital asset protection amid rapid industry evolution.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

GPAI Member Countries Adopt the New Delhi Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

Bitwise Predicts a Bright Future for Crypto in 2024: Top 10 Forecasts

by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023

Russia Proposes Exporting Mined Cryptocurrency, Similar to Gas

by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023

Oracle Announces Database@Azure Availability for East US Region

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
GPAI Member Countries Adopt the New Delhi Declaration on Artificial Intelligence
News Report Technology
GPAI Member Countries Adopt the New Delhi Declaration on Artificial Intelligence
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
Bitwise Predicts a Bright Future for Crypto in 2024: Top 10 Forecasts
Markets News Report
Bitwise Predicts a Bright Future for Crypto in 2024: Top 10 Forecasts
by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023
Russia Proposes Exporting Mined Cryptocurrency, Similar to Gas
Business Markets News Report
Russia Proposes Exporting Mined Cryptocurrency, Similar to Gas
by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023
Oracle Announces Database@Azure Availability for East US Region
News Report Technology
Oracle Announces Database@Azure Availability for East US Region
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.