Addressable Is Bringing Real Attribution to Web3 Marketing

As more projects enter Web3, one persistent problem keeps surfacing: how do you actually measure and grow your user base in a world of wallets, not logins?

Tomer Sharoni, CEO and Co-founder at Addressable, has made it his mission to solve that. Speaking at Hack Seasons, he shared how Addressable is helping Web3 companies move beyond guesswork and into real, measurable user acquisition—something the industry has been struggling with for years.

“We’re basically building the Google Analytics of Web3,” Tomer said. “But it’s not just about tracking — it’s about knowing who your users are, where they came from, and what actually converts them.”

From Clicks to Wallets

In the Web2 world, marketing tools are mature. You know where users are coming from, what ads are working, and how much each user costs. But Web3 flips the script. Wallets are anonymous, users don’t always land on a website, and traditional tools break down the moment money moves on-chain.

“There’s this huge blind spot in Web2 attribution,” said Tomer. “Nothing is built to handle what’s happening on-chain, and that’s where a lot of the most valuable actions are taking place.”

Addressable solves this by connecting the dots. They index wallet activity across chains, and match that with off-chain signals like Twitter and Reddit engagement. This gives companies a full picture of who their users are and how to reach more of them.

Meet CPW: A Metric That Actually Makes Sense in Web3

One of Addressable’s biggest innovations is Cost Per Wallet (CPW) — a Web3-native metric that measures how much it costs to bring in an actual wallet, not just a website visitor.

“In Web2 you measure cost per click or cost per install. In Web3, those don’t matter if the user never transacts,” Tomer explained. “CPW tells you what really works — whether it’s a Twitter ad, a KOL campaign, or a Reddit post.”

CPW is already changing how companies run their marketing. Instead of relying on vanity metrics like impressions or traffic, teams can now see which campaigns are actually driving on-chain activity—and optimize accordingly.

Fully Self-Serve, Cross-Chain, and Ready to Go

Addressable isn’t just a data platform — it’s a full ad targeting solution. You can upload a wallet audience, pick the kind of user you want (say, DeFi whales or NFT collectors), and push campaigns directly to Twitter, Reddit, or mobile ad networks.

“We built something that feels familiar — simple, fast, and clean — even though the backend is pretty complex,” said Tomer.

Currently, Addressable supports Twitter Ads, Reddit Ads, display ads, and more. As long as the platform allows user targeting, it can plug into Addressable’s system.

Designed for Real-World Web3 Growth

Addressable has already proven useful in campaigns where budgets matter—KOL activations, paid media, influencer deals, and PR. Tomer believes it’s going to become essential for any Web3 company that wants to scale efficiently.

“You spend thousands on marketing. Wouldn’t you want to know which part of it actually brought in wallet users?” he asked.

For Tomer, Addressable isn’t just another adtech startup — it’s part of a much bigger shift.

“We’re not just helping people market better,” he said. “We’re helping Web3 companies grow with clarity and confidence. And that’s something this industry desperately needs.”

