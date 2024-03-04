News Report Technology
March 04, 2024

zkLink Launches zkLink Nova, a Layer 3 Zero-Knowledge Rollup Network

by
Published: March 04, 2024 at 3:07 am Updated: March 04, 2024 at 4:17 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 04, 2024 at 3:07 am

In Brief

zkLink launched its EVM-compatible Layer 3 ZK rollup zkLink Nova to aggregate fragmented liquidity across Ethereum Layer 2 Rollups.

zkLink Labs Launches Layer 3 Zero-Knowledge Rollup Network zkLink Nova

Aggregated Layer 3 zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup network zkLink announced the launch of zkLink Nova. The network, compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and its Layer 2 rollups. It comprises a modular architecture powered by ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus technology. zkLink Nova leverages ZK proofs for the aggregation of native assets and liquidity within its interconnected networks.

As a Layer 3 ZK rollup network, it offers benefits in scalability and sovereignty, inheriting the security of Ethereum.

Moreover, the zkLink Nova open platform allows decentralized application (dApp) developers to deploy Solidity smart contracts on it, gaining instant access to liquidity and native assets across integrated networks such as Arbitrum, zkSync, Linea, and Starknet, among others.

zkLink Nova introduces an approach of utilizing ZK proofs to access aggregated liquidity from Ethereum and Ethereum Layer 2 networks, providing a cost-effective and capital-efficient option of deploying dApps gaining access to liquidity and native assets from a multitude of Layer 2 solutions. Additionally, the new network is stack-agnostic or capable of connecting with heterogeneous rollups that utilize various stack choices, including ZK rollups and Optimistic Rollups, along with any additional stacks upon which they are built.

Founded in 2021, zkLink Labs is a unified multi-chain trading infrastructure secured with zk-SNARKs, facilitating the development of decentralized trading products like order book decentralized exchanges (DEX) and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces.

Following its launch, zkLink received backing from investors, including Republic Crypto, Arrington Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Huobi Ventures, among others, raising $8.5 million in a seed funding round. zkLink Labs plans to launch zkLink Nova mainnet alpha on March 8th. The new network is expected to become a fully decentralized network as its modular architecture continues to evolve.

The debut of zkLink Nova signifies a pivotal advancement, offering a transformative solution for liquidity aggregation in the blockchain landscape.

Tags:

