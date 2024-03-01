StarkWare Launches Stwo Cryptographic Prover for Faster Transactions and Lower Fees

In Brief StarkWare unveiled Stwo, an open-source Zero-Knowledge prover that aims to facilitate reduced transaction fees with efficient proving.

Blockchain software company StarkWare (STRK) plans to introduce a new open-source Zero-Knowledge prover, Stwo. Currently under development, the prover is an implementation of Circle STARKs that enables efficient proving to minimize latency and processing costs, resulting in a reduction in transaction fees and the overcoming of limitations present in StarkWare’s current prover, Stone.

Bringing the new possibilities for Ethereum scaling, Stwo will be open-sourced under the Apache 2.0 permissive free software license following its release, according to the company.

Crucial for Starknet’s technology stack, the prover is a system that can verify the validity of transactions without necessitating the disclosure of all details on the main blockchain. This is achieved by generating a specific type of cryptographic proof designed to compress transactions.

The announcement follows the company’s recent introduction of the Circle STARK protocol, with the unveiling of the new prover expected to advance STARK technology. The implementation of Circle STARK into Stwo is anticipated to transform Ethereum scaling by more efficiently generating proofs.

Developed in collaboration with cryptographers at software solutions company Polygon Labs, Circle STARKs represent a variation of proofs widely used for Layer 2 scaling solutions. This implementation facilitates faster finalization for Starknet on both Layer 1 and Layer 2.

StarkWare’s Transforms Ethereum Scaling

Founded in 2018, StarkWare is developing the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Starknet, utilizing zero-knowledge rollup technology. The alpha version of Starknet was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in November 2021.

With the plans to fully open-source the Starknet stack over the years, StarkWare progressively open-sourced some of its elements, such as the programming language Cairo 1.0, Papyrus client software, and the Starknet sequencer. Last year, StarkWare open-sourced its existing Stone prover.

Recently, StarkWare initiated the first phase of the release for its native token, STRK. Approximately 1.297 million wallets are eligible, including those of Starknet users, ecosystem contributors, developers, Ethereum builders, pledgers, and non-Web3 open-source developers. The claiming window will stay open for four months, concluding in June.

StarkWare’s introduction of the new prover, coupled with the company’s commitment to open-sourcing the Starknet stack, is set to contribute to the advancement of Ethereum scaling, ushering in transformative developments for the blockchain ecosystem.

