Yotta Partners with NVIDIA to Launch Shakti-Cloud, India’s Largest Supercomputer for AI Workloads

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Yotta Data Services has partnered with NVIDIA to introduce Shakti-Cloud – India’s largest supercomputer with 16 Exaflops AI computing power.

India’s data centre solutions provider Yotta Data Services has partnered with NVIDIA to introduce Shakti-Cloud – India’s largest supercomputer with 16 Exaflops AI computing power.

Under this collaboration, the aim is to empower AI development in the country, making advanced AI capabilities accessible to organizations, researchers and startups. Yotta will empower its customers with the ability to train large language models (LLMs) and address the burgeoning demands of Indian, Asian and global markets.

Considering the hardware deployment, the company has initiated an order for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs for AI and HPC workloads. As per the plans, the collaboration will see operational deployment with 4096 GPUs by January 2024, escalating to 16,384 GPUs by June 2024 at NM1, Yotta’s data center in Navi Mumbai.

Following this, an equivalent-sized cluster will find its place at D1, Yotta’s newest and largest hyperscale data center in Greater Noida, near Delhi. The roadmap outlines an approach, targeting a total of 32,768 GPUs by the end of 2025, directly addressing the escalating demand for high-performance GPUs in research labs, enterprises, and startups.

“Yotta is proud to join forces with NVIDIA, a global leader in GPU technology, in India to launch our Shakti-Cloud platform to usher in a new era of computing innovation in line with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for a digital Bharat,” said Darshan Hiranandani, co-founder and chairman of Yotta.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey, leveraging our scalable cloud and data center infrastructure and NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPU technology to empower Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers with unparalleled GPU-as-a-Service solutions to catalyze advancements in AI, machine learning, gaming, content creation, and scientific research,” Hiranandani added.

With this, Yotta has become the first NVIDIA Partner Network cloud partner in India.

To complement the GPU deployment, Yotta is set to implement an NVIDIA-powered reference architecture with InfiniBand networking. This move is designed to optimize GPU clusters, for performance scalability for large-scale AI training, inferencing workloads, and high-performance computing tasks.

Shaping India’s AI Future with Shakti-Cloud

According to Yotta, the Shakti-Cloud platform will democratize access to GPU resources. Offering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions from day one, including foundational AI models, the platform empowers Indian enterprises to create potent AI tools and products.

“The company aims to accelerate innovation and transform industries across India, delivering the power of NVIDIA GPUs as a service to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence. This collaborative work represents a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited about the endless possibilities it holds for our customers and India as a whole,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta. “We are also thankful for the continuing support of the Ministry of Information Technology and the governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for making this a reality.”

This collaboration unfolds against the backdrop of India’s strong AI adoption, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate of over 20%, reaching an impressive $14 billion by 2030. This growth is particularly evident in sectors like research, online gaming, and digital content creation, all heavily reliant on GPU computing.

Yotta’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation resonates with its mission to accelerate digital transformation across India. The collaborative efforts with NVIDIA underscore a significant milestone in this journey, promising endless possibilities for customers and the nation as a whole.

This strategic partnership not only aims to address the current demand for GPU resources but also envisions reshaping the future of AI and high-performance computing in India.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv