Gate Reaches 30M Registered Users, Strengthening Global Presence And Market Position

In Brief Gate has surpassed 30 million users, reflecting its global growth, strong trading volumes, enhanced compliance, and strategic focus on ecosystem expansion and innovation.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gate announced that it has surpassed 30 million registered users, marking a milestone in its international growth. This achievement reflects the platform’s expanding presence in global markets and highlights advancements in its strategic direction, brand development, and ecosystem expansion.

The growth to over 30 million users is attributed to Gate’s ongoing implementation of its global strategy, along with continuous improvements to its product offerings, technical infrastructure, security measures, and brand visibility. In a highly competitive and fast-changing industry, a growing user base serves as an important indicator of platform health and market confidence.

This expanding global community enhances Gate’s liquidity and trading volume, while providing a strong foundation for sustained ecosystem growth, generating a reinforcing network effect across its range of products and services.

Gate Demonstrates Strong Operational Momentum And Unveils Renewed Brand Vision

According to Gate’s May 2025 Transparency Report, the platform has demonstrated continued strong growth in both trading activity and ecosystem development. Spot and futures trading volumes have increased concurrently, with Gate’s derivatives offerings now ranking among the leading products in the industry. Daily trading volumes remain near all-time highs.

Gate currently holds the position of second-largest platform globally for 24-hour spot trading volume, consistently ranking in the top three for token liquidity and trading breadth worldwide. Derivatives have emerged as a key growth driver, attracting active participation in leveraged and strategy-based trading. Additionally, core product lines such as Launchpad, Gate Alpha, Launchpool, HODLer Airdrop, and CandyDrop have performed well, boosting user engagement and capital movement across the platform.

In May, Gate marked its 12th anniversary by unveiling a new vision as a “next-generation crypto exchange.” The platform adopted the new global domain Gate.com and introduced a refreshed logo, signaling its evolution from a market leader to an industry innovator and enhancing its global brand presence.

On the regulatory front, Gate has strengthened its compliance framework with Gate Technology FZE receiving a VASP license under the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), reinforcing the platform’s regulatory standing in the Middle East and broader international markets.

Gate continues to lead the industry in asset security and reserve transparency. As of June 2025, the platform maintains total reserves valued at $10.453 billion, with a reserve ratio of 123.09%. These reserves fully cover user assets across more than 350 cryptocurrencies, including $1.96 billion in excess reserves, surpassing industry standards. Gate’s rigorous proof-of-reserves procedures and advanced security measures support ongoing user trust and provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Gate plans to further improve the on-chain trading experience, expand its Web3 infrastructure offerings, and explore innovative integrations between AI and blockchain technologies. The platform also aims to strengthen collaboration with global users, developers, and institutional partners to build an open, transparent, and resilient digital asset ecosystem.

Gate remains dedicated to advancing a smarter, safer, and more inclusive cryptocurrency environment for users worldwide.

