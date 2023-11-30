HPE Expands Nvidia Partnership to Develop Generative AI for Enterprises

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to develop full-stack generative AI solution for enterprises.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver an enterprise-class, full-stack generative AI solution. According to HPE, it is expanding its portfolio of purpose-built, AI-native offerings to enable enterprises to accelerate AI model training, tuning and inferencing.

Under this collaboration, both the companies will co-engineer a pre-configured AI tuning and inferencing solution, removing the complexity of developing and deploying generative AI infrastructure.

It will help enterprises to quickly customize foundation models using private data and deploy production applications anywhere, from edge to cloud.

“Together, HPE and NVIDIA are in a unique position to deliver a comprehensive AI-native solution that will dramatically ease the journey to develop and deploy AI models,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE.

This offering is part of an expanded collaboration delivering full-stack, out-of-the-box AI solutions, integrating HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software, HPE Ezmeral Software, HPE ProLiant Compute, and HPE Cray Supercomputers with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, including the NVIDIA NeMo framework.

“The generative AI era is ramping at full speed, with enterprises racing to reimagine their businesses. Our expanded collaboration with HPE will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

This enterprise computing solution for generative AI will be orderable in the first quarter of the calendar year 2024.

Empowers Enterprises to Kickstart ‘AI Journey’

According to the announcement, HPE’s enterprise computing solution for generative AI provides an ideal entry point for enterprises of all sizes, and allowing enterprises to start their AI journey using pretrained foundation models with private data to create production applications such as AI chatbots.

The solution also integrates HPE AI software, including Machine Learning Development Environment Software and Ezmeral Software, along with NVIDIA AI software, offering security, stability, manageability and support.

As per HPE Services, it now provides a broad portfolio of consulting services, workforce training, and deployment solutions to advance an enterprise’s journey to AI.

At SC23, HPE announced a turnkey supercomputing solution powered by NVIDIA for large enterprises, research institutions, and government organizations. This addresses the first phase of the AI lifecycle, focusing on developing and training foundational models.

