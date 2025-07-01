Hot Cannes 2025: The Ultimate Summer Hub For Crypto Innovation, Networking, And Industry Insights

In Brief In July, Cannes becomes a major hub for the global crypto community, hosting key conferences that showcase the latest developments, foster networking, and highlight innovation across blockchain, DeFi, AI, and real-world assets.

The second month of summer has begun, bringing with it a season full of major cryptocurrency conferences, networking opportunities, and new connections. In July, France is set to become a central hub for the crypto community, as executives, investors, and developers converge in Cannes for one of the summer’s most important events: the EthCC, Europe’s largest Ethereum-focused gathering.

While the main venues of large conferences often capture most of the attention, many of the most valuable connections, insights, and project revelations usually happen offsite—in casual settings or informal meetups. The timing also aligns perfectly with the summer season, attracting professionals and enthusiasts from around the world to the French Riviera for both business and leisure.

Mpost has compiled a list of must-attend events this week for anyone interested in gaining a comprehensive view of the cryptocurrency market’s present state and future potential, and in seizing the best opportunities available.

When: June 30 – July 3

Running from June 30th to July 3rd, EthCC is Europe’s premier Ethereum-focused conference. It typically attracts over 6,500 accredited attendees, features more than 300 speakers, and hosts over 300 parallel sessions covering topics such as zero-knowledge proofs, AI and cryptocurrency, DeFi, and Layer 2 solutions. Notable speakers include Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Ethereum; Sebastien Borget, Co-founder of The Sandbox; and Arthur Breitman, Co-founder of Tezos, among many others.

When: July 3

Scheduled for July 3rd at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, the Hack Seasons Conference is a leading Web3 event organized by Mpost Media Group. With an expected attendance of over 2,000 and more than 70 speakers, the conference features two stages dedicated to technical talks and market insights. It focuses on key developments in cryptocurrency and blockchain such as VC trends, AI integration, real-world assets, DeFi scalability, multichain interoperability, and infrastructure innovation. The program includes expert panels, keynotes, fireside chats, and workshops exploring sustainable, trustless, and scalable Web3 and AI-driven solutions. Speakers include Tomasz Stanczak, Co-executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation; Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave; Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly; and many other industry leaders.

When: July 1

Taking place on July 1st at Palm Beach Cannes, the Real-World Asset Summit brings together over 40 speakers from various sectors to explore the intersection of tokenization, credit, and cryptocurrencies. This invitation-only event fosters deep alliances and aims to set strategic directions for the tokenized asset industry. Key speakers include Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink Labs; Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge; Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko; and others.

When: July 1

Held on July 1st, L2Con focuses on Layer 2 solutions and scaling challenges in the blockchain space. The event is expected to draw over 2,000 attendees and will feature dual tracks on chains and decentralized applications, with insights into topics such as App-Chains, Chain Abstraction, Rollups, Zero-Knowledge Proofs, and Modular Blockchain design. Over 50 speakers and hands-on workshops will be presented by leading Web3 companies and emerging innovators. Anticipated speakers include Bartek Chmiel, Co-founder of Altlayer; Florian Huber, Co-founder of Open Ledger; Rafael Behr, Founder of Sophon; and others.

When: July 3

Encryption Day 2025 will take place on July 3rd at the Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion in Cannes, offering a deep dive into applied cryptography with sessions spanning zero‑knowledge proofs (ZK), fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), and multi-party computation (MPC). Back for its fourth edition and hosted by Fhenix, Optalysys, and Privacy Guardians with support from Arbitrum and Silhouette, the event features expert panels, technical talks, and interactive discussion areas, catering to developers, researchers, and privacy-focused builders. The event is expected to draw over 1,400 attendees, with participation from leading experts from Fhenix, Flashbots, AltLayer, Arbitrum, Fireblocks, MetaMask, OpenZeppelin, and others.

On July 3rd at Hôtel Martinez, TezDev 2025 will highlight innovations within the Tezos ecosystem, including sessions on gaming, art, DeFi, and more. The event offers developer talks, first-look demos, and showcases how teams are creating new user experiences on Tezos. With a steady attendance of over 1,000, it is expected to feature more than 130 speakers from the Tezos community, including Arthur Breitman, Co-founder of Tezos; Beata Lipska, Technical User Relations Squad Lead at Trilitech; and Timothy McAlister, Co-founder of objkt.

Beyond these key events, Cannes offers an extensive lineup of side events and parties, providing ample opportunities not only for business but also for networking and relaxation along the stunning French Riviera.

