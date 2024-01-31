WEKA Partners with NexGen Cloud to Tackle GPU Shortage for AI Systems

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief WEKA partnered with NexGen Cloud to address the rising demand for computing in AI systems, which demand powerful GPUs to process workloads.

WekaIO (WEKA) today announced a partnership with UK-based NexGen Cloud to address the rising demand for high-performance computing infrastructure, driven by the surge in AI workloads requiring powerful GPUs. Under this partnership, infrastructure-as-a-service provider NexGen Cloud is responsible for offering scalable and sustainable GPU cloud infrastructure.

WekaIO’s part in the partnership is to provide the WEKA Data Platform, a software infrastructure that boosts the performance and efficiency of NexGen Cloud’s compute services. This platform is designed to work with GPUs, offering fast data processing and freeing customers from dealing with the technical details.

The data platform facilitates the utilization of GPU resources, enabling data processing up to 20 times faster and allowing customers to focus on algorithm development rather than managing underlying data architecture.

In September 2023, NexGen announced plans to create a new $1 billion AI Supercloud to provide customers with affordable GPU built on hardware from NVIDIA to provide on-demand, compute-intensive solution for enterprises, research organizations and governments.

“When we started building our AI Supercloud solution, we looked at several data platforms and parallel filesystem solutions. The environment’s extreme scale and performance demands quickly removed other vendors from consideration,” said Chris Starkey, cofounder and CEO at NexGen Cloud.

“The WEKA Data Platform immediately stood out, not only for its exceptional performance and low latency but also for its ability to maximize the efficiency of our GPU cloud with a hardware-agnostic, innovative software solution. It enabled us to leverage existing hardware investments and power all of our cloud services as efficiently and sustainably as possible, which is core to our mission,” Starkey added.

Generative AI Fuels Demand for GPU Cloud Infrastructure

The growth in AI applications, mainly those reliant on generative AI, has led to an unprecedented demand for GPUs, essential for tasks such as AI model training and inference. However, acquiring the requisite GPUs has become increasingly challenging as demand outpaces supply, presenting a significant obstacle for organizations seeking to advance their AI initiatives.

Consequently, there is a pressing need for scalable data infrastructure services capable of accommodating these performance-intensive workloads.

Recognizing this demand, NexGen Cloud is scaling its resources to support the need for data infrastructure services capable of handling large-scale AI workloads. This move aligns with industry insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighting the rising cost and limited supply of GPUs as key drivers propelling enterprises to explore and adopt GPU cloud infrastructure for their AI projects.

“Full-stack as-a-service business models for generative AI will gain traction,” said John Abbott, principal research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The ever-rising price of AI-enabled infrastructure is dampening enthusiasm for on-premises deployments, favoring the cloud.”

The partnership aims to address the growing demand for scalable and sustainable infrastructure to support AI initiatives.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv