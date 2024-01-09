News Report Technology
January 09, 2024

NVIDIA Announces GPUs, Tools and Services to Ease Generative AI Workloads

Published: January 09, 2024
by Victor Dey
In Brief

NVIDIA unveiled new GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs, AI laptops, and RTX-accelerated AI software and tools to boost generative AI.

NVIDIA unveiled new GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs, AI laptops from top manufacturers, and RTX-accelerated AI software and tools to boost generative AI. This includes TensorRT acceleration for text-to-image workflows, AI texture tools, and DLSS 3 technology for gaming.

The announcement was made at CES 2024, and the tech giant sets its tone to advance generative AI while prioritizing privacy and local processing.

“Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry, including gaming,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, NVIDIA is a massive installed base for developers and gamers to enjoy the magic of generative AI.”

One of the key highlights is the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards, featuring the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4070 SUPER.

According to the company, these GPUs promise better AI performance, with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER generating AI video 1.5 times faster and images 1.7 times faster than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The Tensor Cores in SUPER GPUs deliver up to 836 trillion operations per second, bringing substantial AI capabilities to gaming, content creation, and productivity.

Additionally, leading manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung will release RTX AI laptops, providing users with a set of generative AI capabilities. These systems are expected to hit the market this month.

NVIDIA’s Tools and Software for Generative AI

The company is not only focusing on hardware but is also delivering new tools and software for developers. The AI Workbench – a unified and easy-to-use toolkit for AI developers, will be available in beta later this month.

According to NVIDIA, this toolkit aims to streamline the process of creating, testing, and customizing pre-trained generative AI models, providing developers with powerful PC-class performance and memory footprint.

Furthermore, it introduced TensorRT-LLM (TRT-LLM), an open-source library designed to accelerate and optimize the inference performance of large language models (LLMs). It allows AI to interact with notes, documents, and content, showcasing the potential of local processing.

The company is set to release several generative AI-powered applications and services, including NVIDIA RTX Remix, a platform for creating RTX remasters of classic games; NVIDIA ACE microservices, featuring generative AI-powered speech and animation models; and DLSS 3 with Frame Generation, increasing frame rates up to 4x compared to native rendering.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

