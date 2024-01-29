News Report Technology
January 29, 2024

Singapore Government and Google Cloud Partner to Develop Real-world Generative AI Solutions

by
Published: January 29, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 29, 2024 at 7:34 am

In Brief

Singapore government partnered with Google Cloud to aid public, private organizations and AI startups develop better generative AI solutions.

The Singapore government and Google Cloud announced a partnership to work on joint initiatives for enhancing generative AI adoption across government and industry, helping AI startups and building a sustainable pipeline of AI talent. Led by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and other government agencies, these initiatives align with the nation’s second National AI Strategy (NAIS 2.0).

As per the announcement, these efforts include the AI Trailblazers program. It will provide public and private sector organizations with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, low-code development tools and foundation models to build generative AI applications.

Launched in July 2023, the program has already facilitated testing over 100 generative AI use cases, showcasing the transformative impact of AI across various sectors.

“We are glad to learn that the AI Trailblazers initiative has increased the development and adoption of generative AI among companies based in Singapore. Through this program, participants capitalized on the transformative impact of gen AI and developed applications to improve their business. These efforts will contribute to Singapore’s ambition of becoming a hub for AI innovation,” said Philbert Gomez, Vice President and Head of Digital Industry Singapore (DISG).

“With the success of the first AI Trailblazers initiative, we look forward to continuing this partnership with Google Cloud and will announce further details on AI Trailblazers 2.0 soon,” Gomez added.

AI Trailblazers 2.0 is an expanded initiative to help up to 150 more organizations in Singapore build generative AI solutions to address real-world challenges. This expanded initiative will feature enhanced Innovation Sandboxes that provide participating organizations access to Google Cloud’s unified AI stack and support from Google Cloud engineers at no cost for up to 10 weeks.

For AI Trailblazers 2.0, Google Cloud will allow organizations to use Gemini – Google’s latest model and Duet AI for Developers to help developers build, deploy, and operate applications faster.

Singapore Aims to Strengthen AI-Driven Startups

Furthermore, Google Cloud and EnterpriseSG have launched an accelerator program specifically for startups, offering support in the form of up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, access to AI tools, mentorship, and technical assistance. This initiative will help grow AI-driven startups and facilitate their entry into new markets.

Recognizing the role of skilled professionals in driving AI, Google Cloud announces that it will upskill individuals through its Google Career Certificate scholarships. With a focus on mid-career professionals, these scholarships provide training opportunities in AI-related fields.

“As the adoption of AI technologies gains momentum, it is important for Singapore to nurture a thriving AI ecosystem with startups that can push the boundaries in this field with innovations. Our AI ecosystem can also offer its AI expertise to uplift the growth and capabilities of wider industries. Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we aim to give promising startups a boost as they look to pursue AI-related innovation and commercialize their solutions,” said Soh Leng Wan, assistant chief executive officer at EnterpriseSG.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Google Cloud to support our local players in enhancing their AI capabilities and unlocking new growth opportunities,” said Wan.

The partnership between Google Cloud and the Singapore government aims to advance AI innovation and collaborative efforts in driving technological progress for inclusive growth.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

