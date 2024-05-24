Websea To Open MEHG-USDT Trading Pair On May 25 Alongside 100,000 MEHG Giveaway Launch

In Brief Websea will launch of the Meta Heaven Gold, opening trading for the MEHG-USDT pair at 07:00 UTC on May 25th.

Digital asset trading platform Websea announced the upcoming launch of the Meta Heaven Gold (MEHG) token. Trading for the MEHG-USDT pair will commence at 07:00 UTC on May 25th.

Following the launch, Websea will host a special event for MEHG. Users who register and trade MEHG tokens between 07:00 UTC on May 25th and 07:00 UTC on June 1st will have the opportunity to share in a total prize pool of 100,000 MEHG.

The event will feature several activities. New users who register during the event period and conduct any amount of trading on the MEHG-USDT pair will receive a random airdrop of 100 MEHG. Furthermore, users who trade MEHG-USDT on Websea with a minimum trading volume of 100 USDT will share 80,000 MEHG, distributed according to their trading rank and volume. The top trader with a volume exceeding 200,000 USDT will be rewarded with 10,000 MEHG. Those ranked 11th to 100th will share 40,000 MEHG based on their trading volume.

MEHG Completes Initial Launch On Websea Launchpad, Attracts Over 2,000 Investors

Meta Heaven is a Web3 simulation farm game developed by Websea Labs. The game provides players with direct access through their exchange wallets, eliminating the need for on-chain transfers. Players can benefit from fast purchases of in-game materials, convenient gameplay, and smooth deposits and withdrawals. At present, Meta Heaven has formed partnerships with more than ten global game guilds and twenty game communities.

The storyline follows a young inheritor of a neglected farm who begins with a small wheat field, progresses to poultry farming, and eventually manages a profitable forest mine, aiming to restore his family’s former glory.

MEHG is the utility token for Meta Heaven, facilitating users to purchase in-game assets. It is a BEP-20 token with a circulating supply capped at 160 million and a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

Recently, MEHG completed its initial launch on the Websea Launchpad. During this period, 2,041 users participated, contributing a total of 13,220,686.57 WBS, which is 661 times the allotted amount for this Launchpad phase.

