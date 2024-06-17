Tiger Brokers Launches Virtual Asset Trading Services For Hong Kong Retail Investors

In Brief Tiger Brokers launched virtual asset trading services for retail investors in Hong Kong, enabling trading of crypto, stocks and more.

NASDAQ-listed Hong Kong online broker Tiger Brokers unveiled the launch of virtual asset trading services to retail investors in Hong Kong. At present, these investors have the option to trade a variety of global assets, encompassing Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with stocks, options, futures, and United States Treasury bonds via the Tiger Trade.

The announcement follows the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) green light to update the company’s license. This upgrade enables Tiger Brokers to expand its services from serving professional investors to now including retail investors.

The company offers the platform, crafted to enable the purchase and sale of traditional financial securities and virtual assets in a single application. The objective is to reduce the need for multiple accounts throughout several platforms, thereby enhancing trading efficiency. For instance, in case of a significant market occurrence, its users have the option to promptly sell virtual assets and initiate securities transactions to capitalize on opportunities.

Hong Kong Breaks Ground With First Asian Spot Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs

Tiger Brokers, an online stock brokerage startup, is supported by Interactive Brokers Group, Xiaomi, ZhenFund, and Wall Street investment expert Jim Rogers. Its Hong Kong subsidiary offers local investors the option to trade a range of financial products from leading global markets. These products encompass Hong Kong stocks, warrants, options, United States stocks, United States fractional shares, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), among others.

Last year, SFC released new regulations permitting registered trading platforms to sell to retail investors. This move positioned the city as the first in Asia to initiate spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in April 2024.

Subsequently, the firm joined the initial companies to support the new investment products, allowing users to trade them on its platform.

