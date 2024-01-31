Volkswagen Launches AI Lab to Boost Innovation with AI-Powered Solutions

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

German automaker Volkswagen announced the launch of a new business venture centered on AI, aimed at exploring fresh product concepts and partnering with major technology firms.

German automaker Volkswagen announced the launch of a new business venture centered on AI, aimed at exploring fresh product concepts and partnering with major technology firms. According to the company, it is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with international tech conglomerates regarding its inaugural AI projects.

The newly established entity, AI Lab, is envisioned to streamline collaboration with the tech sector, facilitating the harnessing of AI’s advantages.

One of the critical features of the new lab is its independence from Volkswagen’s software unit – Cariad, and specific brands within the company. This structure is designed to speed up the development process, facilitating quicker innovation and collaboration.

The lab will develop promising prototypes that will then be evaluated and potentially implemented by Volkswagen’s various brands. The lab’s supervisory board will include representatives from Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche, indicating a collaborative approach across brands.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s software unit, Cariad, is undergoing a restructuring plan to introduce new software architectures to the market. Reports suggest this restructuring may lead to significant changes, including potential job cuts within the unit.

The Race of AI Labs is Heating Up

Recently, there has been a notable increase in companies establishing AI Labs. Yesterday, GRUP MEDIAPRO announced its collaboration with Microsoft to launch an AI and Synthetic Media Laboratory at the ISE show.

This venture aims to develop solutions for the audiovisual industry by leveraging AI technology. The laboratory, the first of its kind in Europe, will involve around a hundred professionals from both companies. It builds upon GRUP MEDIAPRO’s AI Center, established in 2022, focusing on creating new business models, products, and services for the audiovisual sector. The collaboration emphasizes a human-centered approach and commitment to ethical AI development and deployment principles.

In November last year, Unilever opened an AI lab in Toronto to explore new AI concepts and projects applicable across its business. The initiative ‘Horizon3 Labs,’ aims to enhance AI innovation and investigate trend insights. The company has already implemented AI across various areas such as marketing, supply chain, research and development, and customer service, and is now looking into expanding its usage.

Led by the global Unilever Operations Data and Analytics team, the lab operates on a hybrid model. This model encourages collaboration between Unilever employees and external partners, including academics and startups, for AI research projects.

In September 2023, IT consulting and digital services provider – SoftServe unveiled its Generative AI Lab to assist enterprises in achieving tangible business outcomes by effectively deploying Generative AI solutions. This initiative further strengthens SoftServe’s AI and machine learning capabilities by focusing on advanced generative model research and development within multimodal AI applications.

The race for next-gen AI labs is heating up and it will be interesting to see the AI-powered products that might come out this year in the market.

