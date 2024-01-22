Mitsubishi Electric and HACARUS Partner to Develop AI-driven Visual Inspection for Manufacturing
In Brief
Mitsubishi Electric today announced a partnership with AI firm HACARUS to develop AI-based visual inspection applications for manufacturing.
Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric today announced a partnership with AI solutions company HACARUS to develop AI-based visual inspection applications for manufacturing. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in HACARUS.
Founded in 2014, the Japan-based HACARUS is the provider of explainable lightweight AI tools for the manufacturing and medical fields. Under the partnership, both companies will leverage resources and technologies to increase synergies aimed at maximising mutual technological and business potential.
By leveraging HACARUS’ expertise, Mitsubishi Electric expects to accelerate its development and provision of integrated and automated AI-based visual inspection solutions that will enable customers to improve manufacturing quality and overall productivity.
Hence, the collaboration will provide HARACUS access to Mitsubishi Electric’s extensive sales infrastructure in Japan and overseas.
“For customers in the manufacturing industry, we offer HACARUS Check, a product that reduces the manual labor required for visual inspection. Through this capital and business alliance, we will strive to develop solutions that promote digital transformation at manufacturing sites, focusing primarily on surface inspection, by combining Mitsubishis Electric’s FA products and knowledge with our AI technology to solve social issues such as the decline in the working population,” said Takashi Someda, CEO at HACARUS.
Utilizing AI to Improve Manufacturing Quality
In December 2023, Mitsubishi Electric released MELSOFT VIXIO which is an AI-based visual-inspection software equipped with the company’s proprietary Maisart AI technology to automate visual-inspection processes for improved manufacturing quality and to address the problem of Japan’s shrinking labor force.
According to Mitsubishi Electric, its FA systems business is strengthening its portfolio of solutions for the digitalization of manufacturing and the promotion of circular digital engineering. To further automate and digitize processes, including design, production, testing, operation and maintenance, Mitsubishi Electric is investing and partnering with software companies to provide customers with best-in-class products and solutions.
“As part of our strategy for the FA systems business, we are addressing key challenges facing modern society,” said Toshie Takeuchi, group president of the factory automation systems group at Mitsubishi Electric.
“The automation of production lines is accelerating due to labor shortages, but many visual inspections are still performed manually by humans. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our response to customer needs through MELSOFT VIXIO, supported by HACARUS’ expertise in AI-based visual inspection, to address labor shortages in the manufacturing sector,” Takeuchi added.
In recent years, shrinking labor forces, especially skilled labor in various countries, have negatively impacted manufacturing productivity levels. One response has been the adoption and development of rule-based visual inspection using image-processing technologies.
However, difficulties in detecting defects such as scratches and uneven colors are increasing the demand for AI technology that can further automate inspection processes and reduce burdens on product inspectors.
