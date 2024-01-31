Check Point Launches Infinity AI Copilot to Ease Cybersecurity Management

Cybersecurity platform Check Point Software Technologies announced the launch of Infinity AI Copilot to enhance cybersecurity for companies and address the global shortage of cybersecurity practitioners.

The generative AI-powered Infinity AI Copilot “saves up to 90%” of the time needed for administrative work for security tasks including event analysis, implementation and troubleshooting. It will help security professionals to dedicate more time to strategic tasks.

Further, it integrates across the Check Point Infinity Platform, providing a unified security experience from endpoint to network to cloud and beyond.

According to the company, Copilot is trained on 30 years of end-to-end cyber security intelligence. With the power of generative AI, it acts as an administrative and analytical assistant, automating complex security tasks and providing proactive solutions to security threats.

It is important to note that Infinity AI Copilot is currently available in preview, with a full launch expected in Q2.

“With Infinity AI Copilot, we are ushering in a new era of cyber security where human-machine collaboration takes center stage,” said Eyal Manor, VP of product management at Check Point. “Our vision is to enable security teams to work harmoniously with AI, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. We believe in a future where security is no longer a challenge but a seamless part of every organization’s operations.”

Explaining the need, the company mentioned that in 2023, ransomware attacks surged by 90%, with organizations enduring an average of 60,000 cyber-attacks annually. Additionally, with a global shortage of skilled practitioners, organizations find securing networks and data difficult.

Infinity AI Copilot’s Capabilities to Enhance Mitigation

The newly announced Copilot streamlines security policy management by managing, modifying, and automatically deploying access rules and security controls tailored to each customer’s policy. It also enhances incident mitigation and response through AI-powered threat hunting, analysis, and resolution.

Additionally, the Copilot provides oversight across the entire Check Point Infinity Platform, spanning network, cloud, and workspace environments, ensuring comprehensive security management.

One of its essential features is its natural language processing capability, which enables interaction with users via chat in any language, facilitating effective communication and task execution. Unlike some existing AI solutions, it covers various security aspects, including IT and access policy management.

“Leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes is top of mind for CISOs, as they address both the expanding threat landscape and the cyber security talent shortage. When selecting an AI-powered cyber security solution, CISOs are looking for a return on investment through increased productivity and better efficacy,” said Frank Dickson, group vice president of security and trust at IDC.

“Through AI and automation, Check Point Infinity AI Copilot looks to deliver improved cyber security outcomes by reducing the time needed for security administrator tasks like event analysis and trouble-shooting while also delivering better security through improved security policies, threat hunting, mitigation and remediation,” Dickson added.

The solution aims to address the escalating cybersecurity challenges organizations worldwide face, offering efficient and intelligent cybersecurity management solutions.

