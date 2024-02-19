Vitalik Buterin Endorses Verkle Trees for Ethereum’s Stateless Future

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin endorsed the adoption of Verkle trees for achieving 'Stateless Ethereum' and unlock network potential.

Verkle trees are emerging as a crucial advancement for stateless Ethereum clients in a significant development for Ethereum evolution. These clients, a concept gaining momentum within the Ethereum community, eliminate the need for computers to store the entire state database to validate incoming transactions.

Instead of storing the entire state database, stateless clients use a compact “witness,” consisting of essential state data and cryptographic proof, to verify blocks.

“I’m really looking forward to Verkle trees. They will enable stateless validator clients, allowing staking nodes to run with near-zero hard disk space and sync nearly instantly – far better solo staking UX. Also good for user-facing light clients,” said Vitalik Buterin, Russian-Canadian computer programmer and co-founder of Ethereum on the platform X, voicing his support for the same.

Verkle Trees are a data structure combining “Vector commitment” and “Merkle Trees” and are designed to upgrade Ethereum nodes. Verkle trees will help achieve stateless Ethereum clients, where nodes don’t need to store the entire state database to validate blocks.

Moreover, these trees offer an alternative to the Merkle Patricia Trees (MPT) structure, introducing a change in approach through vector commitments, aiming for improved efficiency and scalability in the Ethereum network.

Verkle Trees Significance for Ethereum’s Statelessness Journey

The importance of small witness sizes lies in their ability to enable self-contained block validation, eliminating the need for extensive external data storage. This feature streamlines validation and aligns to achieve statelessness in Ethereum. Small witnesses within each block enable efficient transaction validation, potentially alleviating the burden of storing extensive state data.

The move towards statelessness signifies a fundamental shift in Ethereum node operations. Dankrad Feist, a prominent figure in the Ethereum community, emphasizes the importance of this transition, highlighting its profound implications for network scalability and decentralization. As Ethereum progresses towards statelessness, the transition from Merkle trees to Verkle trees becomes critical. Various pathways have been proposed for the transition from Merkle to Verkle trees.

The Overlay Method is a leading contender, integrating Verkle trees alongside existing Merkle structures incrementally.

The Conversion Node strategy offers a centralized approach to transition, ensuring a coordinated migration process.

The Local Bulk approach gains traction with recent performance optimizations, providing a decentralized avenue for Verkle tree adoption.

Lastly, the State Expiry model envisions a fresh start for Ethereum’s state data, free from legacy Merkle constraints.

As Ethereum undergoes this transformative phase, adopting Verkle trees becomes a cornerstone for statelessness. With the promise of smaller witness sizes and improved network efficiency, Verkle trees represent a significant advancement propelling Ethereum towards a future characterized by scalability, decentralization, and innovation.

