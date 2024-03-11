Bluwhale Raises $7M Funding to Boost DApp Engagement via AI-Blockchain Integration

Bluwhale raised $7M in seed funding to foster dApps' digital engagement, utilizing AI and blockchain for effective consumer targeting.

AI Web3 startup Bluwhale raised $7 million in seed funding to foster digital engagement by leveraging AI and blockchain technologies. The company aims to facilitate direct communication between companies and Web3 wallet holders who opt-in, allowing decentralized applications (dApps) to target their audience effectively while compensating them for their engagement.

Bluwhale’s platform employs AI to connect companies with Web3 wallet holders who have consented to receive communications. This enables dApps to engage directly with their target audience, optimizing marketing spending and ensuring wallet holders receive a portion of the advertising revenue directed towards them.

“As most people might have many wallets, Bluwhale uses AI to analyze their behavior, preferences and transactions to identify individuals. However, a part of the identification will come from the user who needs to opt in to claim their profile to receive tokens and earn future rewards,” Han Jin, CEO of Bluwhale told Mpost. “At Bluwhale every user only earns if they are opt-in, and they make 90% of the profits from enterprise marketing/ad spending.”

Led by SBI, the seed round saw participation from prominent investors such as Cardano, Primal Capital, Momentum6, NxGen, Hub71, Haseeb Qureshi (Managing Partner at Dragonfly), Charles Huang (founder of Guitar Hero), Jack McCauley (founder of Oculus), and Ghaf Capital Partners, among others. The collaborative funds of Animoca (Japan), Gumi, MZ Crypto and Decima also contributed to the funding.

“The funding will allow us to build a strong team and launch the platform and bring on enterprises and wallet holders (whales, KOLs, liquidity providers). We are also using the capital to drive growth and an airdrop campaign before launching the token Q2/Q3 of 2024,” Han Jin told Mpost.

Rewarding Wallet Holders with Engagement-Based Incentives

Messages are priced based on wallet value and demand, creating a market-like incentive system that rewards wallet holders for their engagement. Moreover, Bluwhale stated that it prioritizes user privacy, allowing them complete control over their digital footprint. Users who wish to opt-out can kick out inbound messengers from the queue or hide their personal information anytime.

“Bluwhale pioneers a transformative shift in the data landscape, democratizing user data and endowing users with unprecedented control over their digital profiles through the integration of AI and Blockchain technology,” said Kevin Low, SVP at SBI Ven Capital.

The company asserts it has indexed over 270 million wallets. The platform facilitates secure on-chain messaging, allowing Web3 companies to communicate with wallet owners dynamically.

“The main issue is that one person can have unlimited amount of wallets. However, if you look closely into the blockchain data and linkings, AI can identify and extract insights to tell you which wallets might be the same person and allow us to get a better picture of our audience. That allows targeting in the future, because AI helps us cut out the noise and focus on the signal,” Bluwhale CEO Han Jin told MPost

Bluwhale’s vision extends beyond passive income generation for users. Han Jin added that he envisions a future where individuals can monetize their digital footprint, turning it into their most profitable asset.

“Initially wallet holders will be able to earn from targeted messages from enterprises, but in the long-term, the type of outreach could be in form of content, services or digital products that will be matched to the wallet holder. Every outreach has a price, as higher-demand wallets are more expensive to reach, and lower-demand wallets are cheaper to reach. 90%+ will be paid directly to the wallet holder,” said Han Jin.

