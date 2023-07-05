UAE’s Favorite Coffee House Introduces ‘Phygital Eatables’ to Reward Customers

Published: Jul 05, 2023
In Brief

Roasters Specialty Coffee House in Jumeirah, Dubai, has launched a ‘phygital eatables’ initiative to reward customers.

The initiative was launched in partnership with ChikoRoko, an online platform that collaborates with artists to create 3D art objects.


In Jumeirah, Dubai, a beloved local coffee house known as Roasters Specialty Coffee House has launched a ‘phygital eatables’ initiative to engage and reward its customers.

The digital collectibles were launched via a collaboration with ChikoRoko, an online platform that collaborates with artists to create 3D art objects in the shape of a hedgehog and a rabbit.

The concept behind this initiative involves customers purchasing a designated cake at the coffee house, which comes with a QR code, which then enables the customer to claim a unique digital collectible on the ChikoRoko website. The platform claims to have a community if over 800,000 members, with over 40,000 users redeeming digital collectibles every day.

The digital collectibles from Roasters Specialty Coffee House are artfully crafted by the NFT artist, Diaa Allam, who’s also a muralist, live art performer, and calligraphy artist.

With its web3 initiative, Roasters Specialty Coffee House follows in the footsteps of Starbucks, which unveiled its web3 loyalty program, Starbucks Oddysey, last September. The experience allows Starbucks members to earn and buy NFT stamps that will unlock access to new, immersive coffee experiences.

Despite the ongoing bearishness in the NFT market, Starbucks has been seeing success in its NFT initiatives. The 2,000 stamps in the Starbucks Siren Collection launched in March sold out within 18 minutes for $100 each, according to Coindesk

Some of the stamps were then listed on the Nifty Gateway secondary market for more than five times the issue price. Currently, the collection has a total volume of $899,000. In April, the popular global coffee chain dropped its second NFT collection.

