NWG Launch: A Fair Distribution Decentralised Memecoin Aiming to Defend Ethereum and Open-Source Developers

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief NotWifGary (NWG), a decentralised memecoin, is a protest movement against governmental overreach targeting free developers and the Ethereum ecosystem, originating on May 16th.

NotWifGary (NWG), a decentralised memecoin, has become an important player in the growing conflict between decentralised finance (DeFi) and regulatory organisations such as the U.S. SEC. NWG is a protest movement opposing what its founders believe to be unwarranted governmental overreach that targets free developers and the ecosystem of Ethereum. It was started on May 16th by a tiny part of the crypto world.

We're so tired of this regulatory uncertainty that prevents #Ethereum to fly high, it's time to take our steps in this journey and be vocal.



We dream a community that will be so loud that politicians can't ignore us anymore. — Marco Monaco #ETHforAll (@marcomonaco83) May 15, 2024

The Birth of an Anti-SEC Memecoin

The creation of NWG was spurred by the SEC’s heightened scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry under the leadership of Chair Gary Gensler. As the regulatory pressure grew, a growing sentiment emerged within certain corners of the crypto community that the SEC’s actions were becoming unjust and threatened to stifle innovation.

As a participant in the NWG effort and a member of the Linea zkEVM ecosystem, Marco Monaco emphasised that his involvement in the project is entirely personal and unconnected to his business relationships. He made it apparent that his engagement is completely separate from his role at ConsenSys and Linea, even though NWG has supported similar companies that are being investigated by the SEC.

GM Crypto!



Let us introduce NotWifGary, a new community in the space that wants to emerge and go live to stand our ground against Gary Gensler and the SEC, who are unlawfully threatening digital property by attacking Ethereum and open-source developers. pic.twitter.com/nI25CReFeE — NotWifGary – $NWG (@NotWifGary) May 15, 2024

A Truly Decentralised Fair Launch of NWG

In accordance with its philosophy, NWG is being introduced in a fair launch plan that seeks to disperse the token as far as feasible through a highly decentralised method. The twelve initial project backers, who have all been made public, want to allocate one hundred per cent of the token allotment to a liquidity pool.

The project’s website states that NWG will be an ERC-20 token that is introduced to the Linea network and is controlled by the initial backers via a multi-sig wallet. It is important to note that in order to guarantee enough decentralisation and fairness, the liquidity pool will be funded entirely by community donations. Donors will get the “$NWG Launch Team” Soulbound Token (SBT) in place of any NWG tokens.

The SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Intensifies

The creation of NWG comes amid escalating regulatory pressure from the SEC on the cryptocurrency industry. Recent actions include issuing a Wells notice to popular trading platform Robinhood on May 4th and delaying the NYSE listing of crypto wallet provider Exodus on May 10th.

According to Wiley Nickel, President Biden is being unduly pressured to “pick sides” in the argument by the SEC, which is turning crypto into “a political football”. Nickel’s comments were based on the proposed Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121 regulation, which would require SEC-reporting companies to include custodial cryptocurrency as assets on their financial statements.

There have also been rumours circulating around possible SEC leadership changes. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who is well-known for taking a tough stance against cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, can lose her job on June 5th if the White House does not nominate her again. Although some observers think it improbable in an election year, there is still conjecture that SEC Chair Gary Gensler may step down.

The DeFi Dilemma: Innovation vs. Regulation

A basic conflict between the creative potential of DeFi and the requirement for oversight by regulators to safeguard consumers and preserve financial stability is at the core of the NWG movement. DeFi proponents contend that the decentralised structure, openness, and absence of middlemen can result in more accessible and efficient trading markets as well as economic expansion.

Regulators such as the SEC, however, assert that there are serious hazards associated with the mostly unregulated DeFi area, such as fraud, market manipulation, and inadequate consumer protection. They contend that in order to keep investors confident and stop dishonest people from abusing the system, there have to be explicit regulations and control.

DeFi protocols, in contrast to conventional banks, are managed by smart contracts running on blockchain networks rather than by a single company. Because there isn’t a readily identified “responsible person” or entity, authorities find it challenging to uphold the law and hold people accountable.

Organisations such as the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) have responded by urging governments to find the people or organisations in charge of or influencing DeFi schemes. In order to eliminate speculation and issues of interest inside DeFi ecosystems, IOSCO also recommends passing legislation.

However, implementing such recommendations is easier said than done. The inherently global nature of blockchain networks challenges the traditional nation-state model of regulation, raising questions about jurisdictional boundaries and the potential for regulatory arbitrage.

The Path Forward: Embedded Regulation and International Collaboration

As the DeFi landscape continues to evolve, policymakers and industry stakeholders are exploring potential solutions to strike a balance between innovation and oversight. One proposed approach is “embedded regulation,” where regulatory objectives and requirements are built directly into the code and design of DeFi protocols.

This could involve implementing automated compliance mechanisms, such as screening procedures for market participants or real-time monitoring of transactions. Proponents argue that embedded regulation could provide a regulatory window into DeFi networks while preserving the decentralised and transparent nature of the technology.

Another critical element is international cooperation and information sharing among regulators. The cross-border nature of DeFi means that unilateral actions by individual jurisdictions may be ineffective or lead to regulatory arbitrage. Coordinated efforts and consistent regulatory frameworks across nations could help reduce the ability of bad actors to exploit regulatory gaps and ensure a level playing field.

The Future of DeFi and the NotWifGary Movement

Co-founder of the privacy-enhancing layer 1 blockchain Aleph Zero, Antoni Zolciak, stated he thinks 2024 would be a big year for legislation. He pointed out that DeFi’s preparedness would be highlighted when institutional capital indicates its intention to enter the cryptocurrency space through talks about ETFs, asset tokenisation, and significant Web3 launches.

Major DeFi market developments in 2024, according to Zolciak, will centre on resolving institutional problems and promoting compliance with legal frameworks. He emphasised how the industry realised how difficult it was to deal with features like unrestricted marketplaces and anonymity, which led to a major change in the direction of proactive regulations that balance privacy and openness.

While the project was born out of a desire to push back against what its creators perceive as overreach by the SEC, its broader significance lies in the ongoing debate over how to balance the need for consumer protection and financial stability with the promise of a more open, transparent, and accessible financial system.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

