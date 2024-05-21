Lifestyle Markets News Report
Nyan Heroes Announces NYAN Token Listing On Bybit, Gate.io, And HTX Crypto Exchanges, Unveils Airdrop Details

by
Published: May 21, 2024 at 4:00 am Updated: May 21, 2024 at 3:23 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 21, 2024 at 4:00 am

In Brief

Nyan Heroes lists its token on Bybit, Gate.io, and HTX, and unveils the information about the forthcoming airdrop.

Cat-themed hero shooter game, Nyan Heroes (NYAN) announced that its token is listed on the cryptocurrency exchanges Bybit, Gate.io, and HTX and unveiled the information about the forthcoming airdrop.

“Our NYAN token is more than just a game token. It provides multifunctional utility in the Nyan universe, powering our entire platform, future titles, partnerships, and expansive IP,” said Max Fu, Creative Director and CEO of 9 Lives Interactive, in a written statement. “This, combined with the $NYAN listing on Bybit, marks a major milestone in our vision of driving mainstream adoption of web3 games. Be sure to suit up and complete your missions to make the most of this airdrop,” he added.

To earn the tokens in the game, users are encouraged to accomplish missions daily and weekly, encompassing winning ten matches or achieving ten headshots. Additionally, tokens can be earned through social media missions, which include following and engaging with official Nyan Heroes accounts and creating unique Nyan Heroes content. Eligible participants can claim their tokens via the Nyan Heroes Claim portal on the official website by connecting their Solana wallet.

Holding the NYAN token grants users access to community governance. The token will also be used for marketplace transaction fees, rental fees for in-game assets, and competition access fees. Additionally, users can lock the token to gain special access. Players can utilize the NYAN token to unlock the rewards pool or mint their guardians and gear.

According to NYAN tokenomics, 33.5% of the total token supply will be allocated to community incentives, such as airdrop seasons, in-game rewards, and competition prize pools. Another 16.5% will be indirectly allocated to community growth through IP expansion, partnerships, and strategic growth opportunities. Early investors will receive 22% of the supply, while 18% will be set aside for the team and advisors. Strategic investors will receive 7%, and the remaining 3% will be allocated to liquidity.

Nyan Heroes Gains Momentum With Over 200,000 Downloads And 35,000 Daily Active Users

Nyan Heroes represents a team-based, objective-driven game featuring quirky cats piloting powerful mechs in competitive battles to protect the world. Players can select from 8 guardian classes, using unique abilities and agile, feline-inspired movements to accomplish goals and overcome opponents.

At present, Nyan Heroes functions in the Pre-Alpha stage and is available on the Epic Games store as a demo mode until May 26th. Notably, in the initial pre-demo phase, the game has been downloaded nearly 200,000 times, with players accumulating 383,000 hours of gameplay and 35,000 daily active users. The game community boasts 1.3 million members, with 13.6 million missions completed to date.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

