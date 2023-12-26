News Report Technology
December 26, 2023

Former DeepMind Engineer Develops YugoGPT, a ChatGPT Clone for South Slavic Languages

by Victor Dey
Aleksa Gordic, founder of Runa AI – a startup building multilingual generative AI foundational models for enterprise – announced the availability of YugoGPT.

Gordic asserts it to be the largest generative language model for Serbian, Croatian, Bosnian and Montenegrin languages, built with the idea of ​​teaching it to do more or less the same thing as ChatGPT for English i.e. understand texts, answer questions and acting as an AI assistant for people and companies from the region.

Bosnian, Croatian, Montenegrin and Serbian (BCMS) are mutually intelligible South Slavic languages spoken in Southeastern Europe, namely in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia.

“If you ask ChatGPT how to pay your taxes this year, it will offer you an answer, but it will assume you’re paying in the US. On the other hand, you can train a large language model (LLM) for your own, local needs. That is the advantage of yugoGPT”, said Gordic in an interview with Serbian media Biznis.rs, when asked why the people of the region need chatGPT in their languages.

Motivated by a sense of frustration with the evident shortcomings outside the English Natural Language Processing (NLP) realm, Gordic embarked on the creation of YugoGPT earlier this summer, to elevate the standard of language models beyond the confines of the English-dominated NLP landscape.

“We believe that AI should serve every language, and we are building multilingual GenAI/foundational models for enterprise,” said Aleksa Gordic in a LinkedIn post.

“Our next step will be to raise seed funding, in order to accelerate, get a GPU cluster and build an enterprise LLM platform,” he added.

Unique Capabilities of YugoGPT

“YugoGPT 7B significantly beats Mistral and LLaMA 2 from Meta (formerly Facebook) and is now officially the best open-source LLM in the world for Serbian & other HBS (Croatian, Bosnian, Montenegrin) languages,” Gordic mentioned on LinkedIn.

According to Gordic, it will provide the accessibility of model parameters to individuals and companies. This will enhance flexibility, enabling customization for expertise in diverse fields such as finance, taxes, psychology and more.

Amid concerns over data security and privacy, numerous companies express hesitancy in relying on American APIs, citing discomfort with sending sensitive data to third-party servers. Gordic sheds light on this trend, noting a growing preference for utilizing AI capabilities directly on in-house computing systems.

Gordic emphasizes that having access to the model parameters grants organizations increased control over the AI’s functionalities, addressing the apprehensions associated with third-party involvement.

Gordic, a 2017 graduate in electronics from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Belgrade, worked as a software and machine learning engineer at Microsoft’s Development Center in Serbia on the HoloLens project from 2018 to 2021. Following this, he joined Google’s DeepMind, specializing in language models with image and video comprehension capabilities.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

