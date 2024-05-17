News Report Technology
May 17, 2024

Synthetix Will Transition To Synthetix V3 This June, Introducing New Foundation And Architecture For Its Protocol

by
Published: May 17, 2024 at 6:15 am Updated: May 17, 2024 at 6:16 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 17, 2024 at 6:15 am

In Brief

Synthetix plans to rollout V3 and migrate migrate SNX from the Ethereum mainnet in June, followed by the Optimism migration.

Synthetix Will Transition To Synthetix V3 This June, Introducing New Foundation And Architecture For Its Protocol

Decentralized synthetic asset protocol Synthetix (SNX) announced its plan to move forward with the V3 rollout, which will involve the migration of SNX and sUSD. The process will begin with the migration of SNX from the Ethereum mainnet to V3 in June, followed by the V3 deployment on Optimism.

V3 transition will enable the generation and distribution of real yield from trading fees to liquidity providers. Additionally, it will introduce a buyback and burn mechanism, which uses transaction fees to purchase and burn SNX tokens.

The transition to V3 will introduce significant changes, including the ability to accelerate real yield by replacing inflationary SNX rewards with real yield derived from trading fees and a buyback or burn mechanism to reduce the SNX supply. Additionally, sUSD will be collateralized with the stablecoin backed by assets such as SNX, ETH, USDC, and yield-generating collateral, enhancing scalability. Furthermore, V3 will simplify liquidity provision with a delta-neutral design for Synthetix Perps and Spot Markets, making participation more accessible.

Starting next week, several supportive initiatives will be implemented. This encompasses sUSD rewards on Velodrome, offering an additional 10,000 OP tokens per week for sUSD or USDC liquidity. Additionally, there will be extra 20,000 SNX incentives for sUSD liquidity pools on Curve.

Synthetix Launches Infinex To Unify Decentralized Finance Applications Into Single Interface

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering liquidity for various permissionless derivatives, including perpetual futures, options, and parimutuel markets, available across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains.

Recently, Synthetix co-founder Kain Warwick launched Infinex, a front-end platform designed to unify decentralized finance applications into a single user-friendly interface. Infinex will be able to operate alongside Synthetix, which currently has nearly $500 million in locked deposits and will initially support six blockchains, encompassing Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer

by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024

Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer

by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024

Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Notcoin Donates $6.8M Worth Of NOT Tokens Gathered By Users To Telegram And Pavel Durov

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem
Business News Report Technology
Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024
Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer
Digest Markets Software Technology
Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer
by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024
Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors
Business Markets News Report
Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors
by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024
Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.