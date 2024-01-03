Business News Report
January 03, 2024

Square Enix Reveals Plans to Invest in Blockchain, AI and Cloud Technology in 2024

Published: January 03, 2024 at 8:59 am Updated: January 03, 2024 at 8:59 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 03, 2024 at 8:59 am

In Brief

Square Enix plans to invest in blockchain entertainment and Web3, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technology in 2024.

Square Enix Unveils Investment Plans in Blockchain, AI, and Cloud Technology for 2024

Japanese multimedia entertainment company Square Enix announced its plans to invest in three key areas, including blockchain entertainment and Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology in 2024. The company is currently adjusting its organizational structure and optimizing resource allocation to support these domains.

Square Enix aims to expand its business by focusing on emerging technologies. Through investments in blockchain entertainment and Web3 the company intends to capitalize on the growing interest in decentralized platforms and digital assets. Additionally, AI and cloud technology investments are expected to enhance gaming experiences and facilitate the development of innovative products.

Square Enix Embraces Generative AI for Content Creation

As Square Enix undergoes restructuring and reallocation of resources, it is anticipated that the company will maintain its prominent position in the gaming industry while exploring new opportunities in these key investment areas.

Moreover, the company aims to incorporate AI and other cutting-edge technologies into its content development and publishing functions.

“I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming,”

said Takashi Kiryu, president of Square Enix.

Takashi Kiryu expressed a commitment to adopting generative AI technologies and highlighted that technological innovation presents business opportunities. Consequently, in the longer term, Square Enix aims to utilize AI and other emerging technologies to generate new forms of content.

Square Enix is best known for its Final Fantasy video game franchise. It’s also among the largest developers and publishers, with titles integrating blockchain and Web3 technologies with traditional video games.

Recently, the company launched a nonfungible token-based project in December 2023 called “Symbiogenesis.” According to Square Enix, this new IP is an interactive art experience involving collectibles and storytelling.

Amidst Square Enix’s strategic shifts and technological investments, the company is set to maintain its significant role in the gaming industry, expanding its prominence by enhancing its products with AI technology.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

