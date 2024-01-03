Square Enix Reveals Plans to Invest in Blockchain, AI and Cloud Technology in 2024

Japanese multimedia entertainment company Square Enix announced its plans to invest in three key areas, including blockchain entertainment and Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology in 2024.

Japanese multimedia entertainment company Square Enix announced its plans to invest in three key areas, including blockchain entertainment and Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology in 2024. The company is currently adjusting its organizational structure and optimizing resource allocation to support these domains.

Square Enix aims to expand its business by focusing on emerging technologies. Through investments in blockchain entertainment and Web3 the company intends to capitalize on the growing interest in decentralized platforms and digital assets. Additionally, AI and cloud technology investments are expected to enhance gaming experiences and facilitate the development of innovative products.

Square Enix Embraces Generative AI for Content Creation

As Square Enix undergoes restructuring and reallocation of resources, it is anticipated that the company will maintain its prominent position in the gaming industry while exploring new opportunities in these key investment areas.

Moreover, the company aims to incorporate AI and other cutting-edge technologies into its content development and publishing functions.

“I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming,” said Takashi Kiryu, president of Square Enix.

Takashi Kiryu expressed a commitment to adopting generative AI technologies and highlighted that technological innovation presents business opportunities. Consequently, in the longer term, Square Enix aims to utilize AI and other emerging technologies to generate new forms of content.

Square Enix is best known for its Final Fantasy video game franchise. It’s also among the largest developers and publishers, with titles integrating blockchain and Web3 technologies with traditional video games.

Recently, the company launched a nonfungible token-based project in December 2023 called “Symbiogenesis.” According to Square Enix, this new IP is an interactive art experience involving collectibles and storytelling.

Amidst Square Enix’s strategic shifts and technological investments, the company is set to maintain its significant role in the gaming industry, expanding its prominence by enhancing its products with AI technology.

