Taki Games Partners with Smart Layer to Launch Web3 Game ‘Pac Cat’ on Polygon

Mobile casual gaming network Taki Games announced a partnership with Web3 tokenization platform Smart Layer, to launch Web3 game “Pac Cat” on its player-owned mobile games network.

Scheduled for release through the Taki Games’ flagship app Bored Button in January 2024, Pac Cat is a mini-Web3 game inspired by the Smart Cats Polygon xNFT collection. Taki Games asserts that Bored Button has garnered over 5 million downloads, and offers gamers a diverse range of engaging games.

By harnessing the capabilities of the Polygon network and Rally Protocol’s wallet SDK, Taki Games and Smart Layer aim to make Web3 more accessible to gamers.

“We are excited about our partnership with Smart Layer as we expand our gaming network on Polygon. Executable NFTs bring immense potential to what can be achieved on blockchain. Having Smart Layer as a partner opens new horizons for us to build unprecedented experiences for players on Polygon with xNFTs, and we will continue to explore the possibilities together,” said Weiwei Geng, CEO of Taki Games.

The Pac Cat mini-game utilizes Executable NFT (xNFT) technology pioneered by Smart Layer. Each Smart Cat within the collection will function as a standalone game inspired by Tamagotchi, allowing users to interact with these digital companions on the token interface.

Users engaging with Taki Games’ expanding roster of free-to-play games can earn rewards in the native TAKI token as their gameplay becomes monetized, establishing a player-earned mobile gaming network.

“We believe that our partnership with Taki Games will become a pivotal moment in the rise of xNFTs in mobile gaming. Pac Cat is just the beginning of our collaboration. xNFTs will enhance gaming experiences and pioneer new ways for players to engage with digital assets, bringing unprecedented value and innovation to the gaming community,” said Matthew Sweezey, Chief Strategy Officer of Smart Token Labs.

To prevent hyperinflation often observed in Play-to-Earn Web3 titles, Taki Games has introduced an innovative token economy known as Takinomics.

In this model, the company repurchases and burns an equal amount for every TAKI emitted to players, resulting in a deflationary tokenomics structure. Takinomics aims to enable Taki Games to incentivize users generating revenue for the platform, creating a value bridge from the $200 billion annual gaming market to Web3 gaming via the TAKI token.

