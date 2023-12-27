Hooked Launchpad Debuts TUNO BRC20 Project to Propel Web3 Education

In a recent move towards advancing education in the realm of digital currencies, Hooked Education Launchpad today initiated its first Project Fair, unveiling the BRC20 project — TUNO.

Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol earlier announced the launch of Hooked Education Launchpad to accelerate the growth of the educational community. The platform aims to promote and simplify fair launch models using $HOOK tokens.

According to the announcement, participants are invited to stake $HOOK tokens in the launch pool during the initial stage, a move to encourage active involvement and cultivate a diverse ecosystem through collaborative projects.

This launchpad experience promises rewards as an incentive, solidifying the commitment to perpetual growth and community building.

With a keen focus on the BRC20 project within the Bitcoin ecosystem, Hooked Education Launchpad aligns itself with the prevailing Web3 trends. The launchpad beckons a diverse community of creators and innovators to embark on this educational journey.

At the heart of the Hooked Education Launchpad’s first project lies TUNO, a solution to bridge the liquidity of the Bitcoin network (BTC) with EVM networks. TUNO integrates into the Hooked Ecosystem, promising to unlock liquidity, optimize token transfers and fuel Bitcoin’s expansion.

The launch of TUNO is scheduled for December 28, 2023 at 8 PM (UTC+8), and will continue until the total supply is fully allocated. Daily participation slots are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, resetting at 8 PM (UTC+8) each day.

Launchpad Participation Details and Staking Rules

To be eligible for participation, a minimum stake of 20,000 $HOOK tokens in the launch pool is required, with a mandatory locked period of 30 days. Staking-based reward eligibility is set at 20,000 $HOOK equating to 1 Reward Share, which translates to 10,000 $TUNO.

Staking limits per wallet address range from 20,000 $HOOK to 200,000 $HOOK, with a first-day launch pool cap set at 4,000,000 $HOOK (200 Reward Shares, representing 20% of the total supply of $TUNO).

For instance, a participant staking 40,000 $HOOK would be entitled to 2 Reward Shares. It’s important to note that only a maximum of 10 Reward Shares can be allocated to a single wallet address.

Participation in the launchpad operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with daily rewards distributed within 24 hours after the completion of the staking process. Notably, rewards will be distributed to the pre-submitted BTC P2TR wallet address.

Staking rules mandate a minimum of 20,000 $HOOK for participation, with permissible increases in staking amounts during active stakes. In cases where staking amounts are augmented during the locked period, participants must adhere strictly to the original quantity input guidelines. Following the completion of the locked period, immediate withdrawal of the entire staked amount is permitted.

As the crypto community eagerly anticipates the launch of TUNO on Hooked Education Launchpad, this initiative continues to further spread educational efforts, bringing together enthusiasts, creators and innovators in a collective journey toward perpetual growth and digital innovation.

