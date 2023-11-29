South Korea’s Financial Regulator FSS Establishes Special Bureaus for Virtual Asset Oversight

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) announced the establishment of specialized units to regulate virtual assets, and this development comes in anticipation of the impending ‘Virtual Asset User Protection Act,’ scheduled for implementation in July 2024.

The FSS is South Korea’s integrated financial regulator and is responsible for examining and supervising financial institutions under the broad oversight of the Financial Services Commission.

On the 29th November, the organization formally announced the creation of a ‘Virtual Asset Supervision Bureau’ and a ‘Virtual Asset Investigation Bureau,’ underscoring its commitment to address the challenges posed by the dynamic virtual asset market.

The primary objective is to proactively instate market order and shield users in preparation for the enforcement of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act slated for next July.

According to the announcement, the Virtual Asset Supervision Bureau, entrusted with overseeing virtual assets, will assume responsibilities for supervising and inspecting virtual asset business operators, conducting market surveillance, and enhancing system capabilities.

Additionally, the bureau aims to implement a regulatory framework pertaining to virtual assets, thereby fostering market stability.

Concurrently, the Virtual Asset Investigation Bureau will concentrate on thwarting market disruptions through investigations into unfair transactions. The aim is to prevent disruptions in market order and safeguard users from potential harm resulting from unfair transactions.

Korea’s Vigilant Oversight on Virtual Asset Market

This reorganization within the Financial Supervisory Service is construed as a deliberate move to bolster its supervisory role in the virtual asset market.

Historically, oversight of the virtual asset market has been primarily within the purview of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission. The FIU has traditionally handled the reporting of virtual asset business operators.

While the Financial Supervisory Service until now operated solely a digital asset research team, primarily focusing on legislative support, market research and monitoring — the establishment of new bureaus is expected to elevate its influence in the virtual asset market.

The newly appointed head of the Virtual Asset Supervision Bureau will be Lee Hyun-deok, currently at the helm of the Financial Investment Inspection Bureau 2. Simultaneously, Moon Jeong-ho, presently leading Accounting Supervision Bureau 1, will assume the role of the head of the Virtual Asset Investigation Bureau.

It is important to note that the FSS’s foresight in fortifying its oversight mechanisms ensures a resilient and well-regulated environment, essential for fostering investor confidence and sustaining the integrity of financial markets in an increasingly digital era.

