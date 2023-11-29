News Report Technology
November 29, 2023

Caldera Integrates with LayerZero to Boost Omnichain Support for AppRollups

Published: November 29, 2023 at 6:14 am Updated: November 29, 2023 at 6:14 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 29, 2023 at 6:14 am

In Brief

Caldera announced integration with LayerZero to achieve full-chain interoperability between Caldera rollups and 40 LayerZero-supported networks.

Caldera's RaaS Integrates with LayerZero to Advance Omnichain Support for AppRollups

Rollup as a Service (RaaS) project Caldera today announced its integration with the omnichain interoperability protocol LayerZero. The integration aims to achieve full-chain interoperability between Caldera rollups and more than 40 LayerZero-supported networks.

Caldera assists developer teams in designing and deploying custom, production-grade rollups. The partnership with LayerZero is expected to offer a scalable solution for cross-chain communication across relevant networks for each Caldera rollup.

Through this collaboration, users will be able to collect in-game assets from one rollup and utilize them in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on another rollup. Developers who have created applications on existing networks will gain control over their security stack by configuring oracle-relayer pairs and the number of block confirmations before sending messages.

Caldera’s Layer 2 rollup platform that allows deploying custom-built rollup blockchains on various chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Cronos, Optimism, Arbitrum, among others.

In February of this year, the project successfully completed two rounds of financing totaling $9 million. The funding rounds were led by Sequoia Capital and Dragonfly, with participation from Neo, 1kx, and Ethereal Ventures.

Cross-Chain Communication with LayerZero Endpoints

LayerZero is the first trustless omnichain interoperability protocol, providing a foundational platform for low-level communication for building cross-chain applications, thus enabling secure and trustworthy direct transactions across all chains.

Utilizing LayerZero Endpoints, which are immutable smart contracts independently deployed across diverse chains, the protocol is poised to enhance Caldera rollups and various other networks supported by LayerZero. The Endpoints play a crucial role in overseeing the transmission, validation, and receipt of payload messages, fostering seamless communication among smart contracts across different blockchain environments.

LayerZero already supports Loot Chain and Manta Network. The newly forged partnership is anticipated to broaden the project’s scope, enabling increased support for teams involved in building on Caldera rollups.

The partnership between Caldera and LayerZero aims to revolutionize cross-chain communication by facilitating full-chain interoperability. The collaboration will provide users and developers with streamlined asset transfer capabilities and heightened control over security configurations.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

