Notcoin Plans To Distribute 5% Of Its Token Supply To 500,000 Community Members And Crypto Exchange Users

Messaging platform Telegram ecosystem game and meme project Notcoin (NOT) announced that it plans to allocate approximately 5% of its token supply to over 500,000 community members and users of exchanges.

Within this allocation, Telegram Wallet users are set to receive a total reward of 1 billion Notcoin, along with opportunities to acquire Notcoin for TON. The event is presently underway and is slated to conclude on May 25th. On May 16th, Notcoin will become accessible to all Wallet users, allowing them to purchase, sell NOT on the P2P Market, and exchange it for TON, USDT, and BTC. Furthermore, users will be able to send it to Telegram contacts and utilize it for payments through Wallet Pay. The process of claiming NOT tokens is presently open within the Notcoin application, with the tokens slated to appear in users’ wallets post-May 16th.

At present, Notcoin is also accessible for mining on the OKX Jumpstart platform, available from 6:00 am UTC on May 13th until 6:00 am UTC on May 16th. The total supply of mineable tokens is established at 1,283,990,271 NOT tokens, with each participant having the opportunity to stake up to 4,000 TON.

Additionally, NOT is currently accessible for farming on Binance Launchpool, allowing users to stake BNB and FDUSD for a period exceeding three days, with farming set to begin at 00:00 UTC on May 13th.

Around 5% of the Notcoin supply will be distributed to over 500,000 community members and exchanges users. pic.twitter.com/eEOQGhxDUq — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) May 12, 2024

Over 35M Users Engage In Notcoin Clicker Game

The NOT token serves as a community-focused asset designed to explore Web3 products, participate in gaming activities, and support developers in presenting their products to the community via Notcoin campaigns.

Notcoin’s distribution took place through a social clicker game integrated within Telegram, drawing the participation of more than 35 million users. Within the game, participants can accumulate Notcoin through diverse activities. The current phase focuses on cultivating an ecosystem around NOT, encompassing a gaming platform and resources for exploring Web3 projects.

