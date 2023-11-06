Business News Report
November 06, 2023

SmartDeer Raises HK$500,000 in Funding from Hong Kong Cyberport to Expand Web3 Innovations

Published: November 06, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 06, 2023 at 10:41 am

In Brief

SmartDeer, a Web3 recruitment platform, has been chosen for Hong Kong Cyberport’s incubation program and has secured a HK$500,000 grant from the same institution.

Hong Kong's SmartDeer Clinches HK$500,000 Cyberport Funding for Web3 Recruitment Drive

In a significant boost to the burgeoning Web3 sector, recruitment platform SmartDeer has secured a HK$500,000 grant from Hong Kong Cyberport. The move comes as SmartDeer gears up to enhance its presence within the digital frontier, dovetailing with Cyberport’s mission to foster innovation.

Cyberport has selected SmartDeer, a platform that bridges Web3 projects and professionals, for its prestigious incubation program. This endorsement highlights SmartDeer’s potential to transform the technology recruitment industry.

The platform, available on both iOS and Android, aims to streamline the search for skilled professionals in the Web3 space, a niche that’s rapidly expanding as the digital economy evolves.

Beijing Yiqiao Technology Co., Ltd., the driving force behind SmartDeer, offers extensive expertise in human resources. Their services provide complete HR solutions covering the full spectrum of the employee lifecycle.

Their approach promises to be a game-changer for companies aiming to establish a strong global presence. It also ensures access to top-tier talent in a competitive market.

Joining forces with Cyberport, SmartDeer is gearing up to drive innovation and development within the Web3 domain actively. This collaboration will forge a synergy that could establish Hong Kong as a pivotal hub for Web3 initiatives.

Stay tuned for further insights into SmartDeer’s role in revolutionizing Web3 recruitment through their collaboration with Cyberport. Explore their offerings on their mobile applications for more information.

