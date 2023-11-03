Polygon Aims to Strengthen Hong Kong’s Position as an Emerging Web3 Hub

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Polygon’s ecosystem is buzzing with activity in Hong Kong, as the city greenlights retail crypto trading and forges ahead with Web3 integration.

As global financial landscapes shift, Hong Kong takes a bold step towards embracing cryptocurrency. In a surprising move, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has greenlit retail cryptocurrency trading. The decision comes amidst recent market upheavals, while the city is embracing cryptocurrency on a larger scale.

It has licensed several crypto exchanges. Additionally, it has proposed a framework for stablecoin regulation. These actions are establishing Hong Kong as an ascending force in the Web3 sector.

Polygon’s ecosystem is buzzing with activity in Hong Kong. The recent Hong Kong FinTech Week saw unique NFT drops, such as Aftermint’s exclusive NFTs offering citywide benefits, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s own commemorative NFT release.



These digital assets, minted on Polygon’s proof-of-stake network, aren’t just for show—they unlock real-world value for holders.

HSBC Ventures and Animoca

The concept of digital identity is being redefined in Web3, with privacy and control front and center. HSBC’s experiment with decentralized identity, showcased at FinTech Week through a live demo, signals financial giants’ increasing interest in what Polygon ID can offer—a glimpse into a new era of internet identity.

In a collaboration aimed at fostering innovation, Animoca Brands, AWS, and Polygon Labs have launched a hackathon. This event aims to spur the development within Mocaverse, focusing on Web3 identity and social platforms, and leveraging the power of the Polygon network to enhance loyalty programs.

🚀 Excited to partner with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023! Introducing an exclusive NFT crafted with G.O.D. – GOODS OF DESIRE. More than art, it's a key to special perks throughout Hong Kong 🍲🍷🛍️.



Join the digital evolution wave and unlock citywide discounts! Available to all… — Aftermint (@theaftermint) October 29, 2023

Cyberport and AWS

Cyberport’s partnership with AWS and Polygon Labs aims to catapult companies into the Web3 space. Offering cloud resources, technical guidance, and go-to-market strategies, this initiative is designed to enable companies to launch a Web3 campaign in just 60 days, offering unprecedented opportunities for startups.

At the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, Polygon’s co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, delivered insights on Web3 and AI, joining the ranks of leading voices like Cyberport Chairman Simon Chan and Secretary for Innovation and Technology of Hong Kong Dong Sun. This gathering of minds underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to nurturing a thriving Web3 ecosystem.

An Equitable Future with Web3

With these developments, Polygon is at the heart of powering Web3 innovation in Hong Kong. The promise of an equitable future through the mass adoption of Web3 is not just aspirational—it’s actionable, with Hong Kong as a pivotal hub in this transformative journey.

Stay tuned to our blog and social channels for the latest on Polygon’s endeavors in the dynamic Web3 space. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive digital era.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti