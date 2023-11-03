Business News Report
November 03, 2023

Polygon Aims to Strengthen Hong Kong’s Position as an Emerging Web3 Hub

by
Published: November 03, 2023 at 3:49 am Updated: November 03, 2023 at 3:51 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2023 at 3:49 am

In Brief

Polygon’s ecosystem is buzzing with activity in Hong Kong, as the city greenlights retail crypto trading and forges ahead with Web3 integration.

As global financial landscapes shift, Hong Kong takes a bold step towards embracing cryptocurrency. In a surprising move, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has greenlit retail cryptocurrency trading. The decision comes amidst recent market upheavals, while the city is embracing cryptocurrency on a larger scale.

It has licensed several crypto exchanges. Additionally, it has proposed a framework for stablecoin regulation. These actions are establishing Hong Kong as an ascending force in the Web3 sector.

Polygon’s ecosystem is buzzing with activity in Hong Kong. The recent Hong Kong FinTech Week saw unique NFT drops, such as Aftermint’s exclusive NFTs offering citywide benefits, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s own commemorative NFT release.

These digital assets, minted on Polygon’s proof-of-stake network, aren’t just for show—they unlock real-world value for holders.

HSBC Ventures and Animoca

The concept of digital identity is being redefined in Web3, with privacy and control front and center. HSBC’s experiment with decentralized identity, showcased at FinTech Week through a live demo, signals financial giants’ increasing interest in what Polygon ID can offer—a glimpse into a new era of internet identity.

In a collaboration aimed at fostering innovation, Animoca Brands, AWS, and Polygon Labs have launched a hackathon. This event aims to spur the development within Mocaverse, focusing on Web3 identity and social platforms, and leveraging the power of the Polygon network to enhance loyalty programs.

Cyberport and AWS

Cyberport’s partnership with AWS and Polygon Labs aims to catapult companies into the Web3 space. Offering cloud resources, technical guidance, and go-to-market strategies, this initiative is designed to enable companies to launch a Web3 campaign in just 60 days, offering unprecedented opportunities for startups.

At the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, Polygon’s co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, delivered insights on Web3 and AI, joining the ranks of leading voices like Cyberport Chairman Simon Chan and Secretary for Innovation and Technology of Hong Kong Dong Sun. This gathering of minds underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to nurturing a thriving Web3 ecosystem.

An Equitable Future with Web3

With these developments, Polygon is at the heart of powering Web3 innovation in Hong Kong. The promise of an equitable future through the mass adoption of Web3 is not just aspirational—it’s actionable, with Hong Kong as a pivotal hub in this transformative journey.

Stay tuned to our blog and social channels for the latest on Polygon’s endeavors in the dynamic Web3 space. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive digital era.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Sky Mavis Partners with ACT Games to Expand Web3 Gaming on Ronin Platform

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023

Nokia and Hololight Partner to Elevate XR Experiences with L4S Technology

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop
Markets News Report
Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support
News Report Technology
Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability
News Report Technology
Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit
News Report Technology
GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit
by Kumar Gandharv
November 3, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.