November 30, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by
Published: November 30, 2023 at 9:19 am Updated: November 30, 2023 at 9:25 am

In Brief

Actoz Soft backed Seraph Studio has officially launched its ARPG based Web3 game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One.

Seraph Studio — a international gaming firm backed by major Korean gaming company Actoz Soft, officially launched its action role-playing game (ARPG) ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness‘ on the Arbitrum One platform.

The strategic move aims to leverage Arbitrum’s cutting-edge, gaming-friendly web3 technology stack and its rapidly expanding games ecosystem to redefine traditional gaming within the blockchain landscape.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SERAPH experience to the gaming world via Arbitrum’s dynamic ecosystem, spearheading the integration of traditional gaming experiences that players cherish into the blockchain arena.” Tobin, CEO of Seraph Studio told Metaverse Post.

SERAPH: In The Darkness is a crypto-native ARPG loot Web3 game, that blends dark western fantasy medieval settings with classic gameplay and rich content. The game adopts a free-to-play (F2P) model, providing players with play-to-earn (P2E) opportunities.

“SERAPH utilizes NFTs for game assets, allowing players to trade and own valuable items, and integrates in-game tokens for novel financial twists like ‘gold farming’ and community governance. These blockchain elements are seamlessly woven into a classic ARPG gameplay, complete with dark, medieval fantasy settings, rich storytelling, and dynamic character development,” Seraph Studio told Metaverse Post.

“This integration ensures that Web2 players can enjoy the familiar aspects of traditional gaming while being introduced to the benefits and innovations of blockchain technology,” the gaming studio added.

Leveraging Arbitrum One’s Blockchain for Immersive Gaming

Seraph Studio said that Arbitrum One‘s game-friendly infrastructure positions it as the optimal choice for launching SERAPH, which has already garnered significant attention within the blockchain gaming community.

The company said that Arbitrum One’s technical features enable Seraph Studio to create a more immersive and interactive gaming world, where blockchain elements like NFTs and token systems are integrated smoothly, enhancing the overall gameplay experience and making it more appealing to a broader range of players.

“Arbitrum One’s gaming-friendly tech stack features, like Optimistic Rollup technology, ensure ultra-fast and low-cost transactions, which are crucial for maintaining a fluid and responsive gaming experience. The EVM compatibility to the bytecode level allows for easy integration of complex blockchain functionalities within the game,” said Seraph Studio. “The upgrade to the Nitro tech stack in Arbitrum One, with enhanced capabilities like fraud proofs and a core engine based on Geth compiled to WASM, contributes to a more secure and efficient gaming environment.”

In addition to the launch, Seraph Studio has outlined plans to roll out exclusive campaigns and experiences for SERAPH, catering to both web2 and web3 gamers.

“Players can enter the game for free and have opportunities to earn in-game assets like NFTs and Soul Spars. These assets can be used within the game or traded in the market for profit. The fundamental asset of Seraph is the Unique NFT series, players can acquire Unique NFTs via in-game drops,” Seraph Studio told Metaverse Post. “These NFTs can significantly boost a player’s abilities and offer unique attributes.”

Disclaimer

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

Victor Dey
Victor Dey

