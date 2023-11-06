Sky Mavis Triumphs in Web3 Gaming with ZOIDS Partnership and Axie Infinity Update

In Brief Sky Mavis celebrated a week of major milestones, including the migration of Pixels to Ronin, a ZOIDS partnership, AXP Token integration with Project T and the launch of Origins Mystic Era alongside the WildForest Open Beta.

In a bustling week of advances, Sky Mavis has hit several milestones and embraced new partnerships that reinforce its position in the Web3 gaming industry.

Notably, the company successfully transitioned Pixels to the Ronin blockchain and introduced a significant collaboration with the ZOIDS franchise. These moves come alongside the integration of AXP in Project T and the much-anticipated launches of Origins Mystic Era and WildForest Open Beta.

Sky Mavis recently announced the migration of Pixels to Ronin, a strategic move aimed at enhancing user experience and platform efficiency.

Following this advancement, Sky Mavis revealed a partnership with ZOIDS, a household name in the trading card game arena. This initiative marks the entrance of ZOIDS into the Ronin ecosystem, promising to merge the allure of collectible card games with the burgeoning world of blockchain.

Sky Mavis Partners With Project T for AXP Tokens

Project T saw the introduction of AXP tokens, adding a fresh dimension that caters to casual gamers and avid collectors alike. The integration is part of Sky Mavis’s ongoing efforts to provide diverse and engaging gaming experiences within its platforms.

The launch of Origins Mystic Era and the announcement of the WildForest Open Beta on November 9th mark significant expansions in their gaming repertoire. The WildForest, a real-time strategy game, returns for players on the Ronin network after a successful alpha run. It’s gearing up for broader player engagement.

Axie Game Jam Voting Phase Concludes

The week concluded with the culmination of the Axie Game Jam’s Voting Phase. This event allowed the community to test and vote on their preferred games, highlighting Sky Mavis’s commitment to community-driven development. The games are showcased on Mavis Hub and can be explored via the provided link.

To further its vision, Sky Mavis has joined forces with ACT Games. This partnership aims to enhance the Ronin platform’s gaming offerings by adding ZOIDS WILD ARENA. The alliance with ACT Games marks a significant move for game diversity on the Ronin blockchain. The studio is renowned for its collaborations with prestigious IPs, enhancing the platform’s game offerings.

Sky Mavis continues to forge a path of innovation and collaboration. It is shaping the landscape of Web3 gaming with a steady cadence of updates and new ventures.

