Singapore Announces National AI Strategy 2.0 to Propel Country’s Economic Growth

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has officially launched the National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0).

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong officially launched the National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0) during the inaugural Singapore Conference on AI (SCAI), to address current challenges and aims to uplift the country’s economic and social potential over the next three to five years.

Singapore embarked on its AI journey in 2019 with the inception of the first National AI Strategy. The initial plan aimed to deepen AI integration across sectors, from education to healthcare and safety and security, resulting in significant breakthroughs, new products, capabilities and interactions.

The renewed NAIS 2.0 recognizes both the opportunities and risks associated with AI in a society where digital technologies are ubiquitous. According to Deputy Prime Minister Wong, mastering AI is crucial to empowering businesses and citizens, unlocking job opportunities and propelling the next wave of economic growth.

However, responsible and sustainable AI management is imperative to mitigate potential negative effects such as cyber threats and misinformation, ensuring safe and trustworthy AI engagement for all.

NAIS 2.0 revolves around the vision of “AI for the Public Good, for Singapore and the World,” with two key goals: Excellence and Empowerment. Under Excellence, Singapore aims to selectively develop AI peaks to advance the field and maximize value creation, addressing global challenges such as population health and climate change.



On the Empowerment front, the strategy aspires to equip individuals, businesses, and communities to use AI with confidence, discernment, and trust.

Further, it outlines the plan to triple the current AI talent pool, soaring from its existing 4,500 to an impressive 15,000. The revamped strategy not only involves a redesign of the AI Apprenticeship Programme to accommodate a surge in trainee positions but also a significant expansion of company attachments.

Navigating the Future of AI with Responsibility and Vision

Singapore’s NAIS 2.0 and the SCAI signify a substantial step toward harnessing AI’s potential while acknowledging the associated responsibilities. With a vision focused on the public good and empowerment, Singapore is laying out plans to navigate the complex AI landscape, ensuring positive contributions to society and the world.

The strategy outlines 15 key actions across various systems and enablers that Singapore will undertake over the next three to five years. These actions include building a trusted and responsible AI ecosystem, driving innovation and growth through AI, and ensuring effective AI engagement for people and businesses.



Moreover, a National AI Strategy is pivotal for any country, offering a strategic vision that guides AI integration and development. This comprehensive approach plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth and competitiveness by attracting investments, promoting innovation, and creating job opportunities.

Establishing a robust regulatory framework, fostering talent development, and promoting ethical AI principles are integral components of these strategies. Additionally, they facilitate international collaboration, ensuring the exchange of knowledge and joint efforts in addressing global challenges.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv