Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey

Balmain and Space Runners are utilizing generative AI to tailor Balmain’s Unicorn sneakers, aiming to providing a unique personalization experience. The collaboration includes American artist Ant Kai, renowned for his inventive custom sneakers — injecting a dynamic spin into the best-selling Unicorn line.

The companies believe that the partnership goes beyond traditional collaboration, and will serve as a blueprint for future high-end brands seeking authenticity and originality. Space Runners’ generative AI tool will enrich the customization experience, as the company invites fashion enthusiasts into an interactive design realm without constraints.

“Balmain and Space Runners are transforming sneaker customization through advanced generative AI. The Space Runners’ AI Design Tool, based on the Stable Diffusion model will offer a user-friendly interface where users input keywords to generate immersive 3D visuals swiftly,” Michael Scarpellini, Head of Partnerships at Space Runners told Metaverse Post.

“What sets this collaboration apart is the tool’s unique training to think in AntKai’s style, ensuring visuals align with Balmain’s aesthetic,” he added.

Embracing Web3 and AI for a Personalized Luxury Experience

In response to the evolution of the digital economy, Balmain said it will persist adopting cryptocurrency, tailoring its approach to appeal to a tech-savvy audience. The collaboration’s digital collectibles are set to be minted on Polygon, allowing users to mint their own creations.

“Polygon’s eco-friendly blockchain aligns with the brands’ eco-conscious practices, offering a more sustainable and energy-efficient solution for NFT transactions. This decision not only supports environmental responsibility but also sets a positive precedent in the fashion landscape, influencing other brands and creatives to consider eco-friendly blockchain options for their NFT initiatives,” explained Space Runners’ Scarpellini.

As part of this limited-edition collaboration, Balmain will release a one-of-a-kind Unicorn sneaker, exclusively available at the new Atlanta flagship of the Parisian house and on Balmain.com. The unique Unicorn aims to showcase Ant Kai’s distinctive flair while highlighting the streamlined silhouette of Balmain’s luxury Unicorn sneaker.

“Balmain’s adoption of cryptocurrency marks a strategic move into the digital era. Crypto-payment is a mandatory feature for a brand that has already worked in the digital space for some time,” Space Runners’ Scarpellini told Metaverse Post. “At Space Runners, luxury makes it as easy as possible for users to pay and engage with a brand however they want. In our case, the crypto community is growing, and crypto payments are becoming the new normal.”

The collaboration with Ant Kai underscores Balmain’s history of embracing diverse talents and fresh perspectives, shining a spotlight on the house’s long history of rebellion and innovation.

By partnering with the celebrated artist, Balmain said it aims not only to reimagine a best-selling design but also to craft a singular narrative resonating with a broader audience, connecting the luxury house with both a new young customer base and those young at heart.

“We leverage AI and our design tool to maintain the brand or artist IP and positioning while involving users in the co-design process. Imagine a new way to do tailoring, in which you have our tool representing the artist and the user inputting their requests,” said Space Runners’ Scarpellini.

Earlier this year, Balmain and Space Runners garnered attention with a joint venture, unveiling a unique collection of digital wearables and physical apparel during Paris Fashion Week.

“This collaboration aims to pioneer a new era for tech and high-end fashion partnerships in the digital realm. It showcases how innovative tools like Space Runners’ generative AI can redefine design experiences, setting a precedent for future collaborations that merge technology and fashion,” Space Runners’ Scarpellini told Metaverse Post. “We created an easy-to-adopt API, allowing brands or companies to generate AI-powered experiences on their core products.”

