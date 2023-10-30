News Report Technology
October 30, 2023

G7 Nations to Establish AI Code of Conduct, Aim to Curb Corporate Risks

Published: October 30, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 30, 2023 at 4:19 am

In Brief

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economies are set to agree on a code of conduct for companies developing advanced AI systems.

The Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries are set to agree on a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems next week, as pointed out in a G7 document.

According to the document obtained by Reuters, the 11-point code aims to promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI globally, indicating the intent of governments working to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology.

The leaders of the G7 economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States, along with the European Union, are currently initiating the process.

To understand the background, the process was commenced in May this year during a ministerial forum referred to as the “Hiroshima AI process.”

During their meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 leaders acknowledged the potential divergence in approaches to attaining the shared vision and objective of ensuring trustworthy AI. However, they emphasized in a joint statement that the regulations governing digital technologies, including AI, must be consistent with their collective democratic principles.

Now, with the voluntary code of conduct, the aim is to establish a framework for the governance of AI in major countries, addressing pressing issues such as privacy concerns and security risks.

Mandates companies to disclose reports on AI

The document offers voluntary guidance for organizations involved in the development of the most advanced AI systems, including foundation models and generative AI systems.

The document emphasizes that the code is crucial in leveraging the benefits of these technologies while addressing their associated risks and challenges. It urges companies to actively undertake measures to identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks throughout the AI lifecycle.

Additionally, the code advocates for promptly addressing incidents and patterns of misuse following the market release of AI products.

It mandates companies to publicly disclose reports concerning the capabilities, limitations, as well as usage and potential misuse of AI systems. The code also stresses the necessity for investments in robust security controls.

EU leading the ‘regulation race’

The European Union has maintained a leading role in regulating the burgeoning technology, notably through its robust AI Act. Conversely, countries such as Japan, the United States, and several nations in Southeast Asia have adopted a more lenient stance compared to the EU, focusing on stimulating economic expansion.

Vera Jourova, the digital chief of the European Commission, addressed a forum on Internet governance in Kyoto, Japan, earlier this month. She highlighted the significance of the Code of Conduct as a robust framework to ensure safety, positioning it as an interim measure until comprehensive regulations are firmly established.

