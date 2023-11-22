Business News Report
November 22, 2023

Ret Games Launches Pomerium X, a Web3 Platform to Transform Web2 Games

Published: November 22, 2023 at 5:33 am Updated: November 22, 2023 at 5:33 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 22, 2023 at 5:33 am

In Brief

Pomerium X, developed by Ret Games, introduces a platform that simplifies the conversion of Web2 games to Web3, featuring user-friendly tools and multi-chain support.

Pomerium X Unveils Platform to Transform Web2 Games into Web3

Gaming studio Ret Games has unveiled Pomerium X, a new Web3 platform. Announced on November 20th, Pomerium X is designed to assist Web2 game developers in transitioning their games to the Web3 format.

Pomerium X showcases a user-friendly approach to transition Web2 games into the Web3 space. This feature aims to draw the interest of both gamers and developers.

The platform streamlines the transition to Web3 by offering services such as access to token-less Web3 games. It also provides interoperability of gaming assets across multiple chains.

Jimmy Choi, the Chief Marketing Officer who recently joined Pomerium from Binance, highlighted the challenges game companies encounter when entering the blockchain field. These challenges mainly comprise of token management.

He views Pomerium X as a key solution to these issues. The platform aims to reduce the entry barrier for Web2 game developers transitioning into blockchain technology.

Pomerium X’s Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

Pomerium’s strategy involves expanding its gaming ecosystem and incorporating new Web3 games to scale the platform.

Pomerium X, with its existing user base of 80,000 expected to grow to 100,000 by year-end, stands out in the gaming market. With over 400,000 game downloads, it aims to attract more gaming companies to test and expand its ecosystem.

The platform’s current popular titles include Pome Run, Pome Survival, and Pome Rumble, all developed by Ret Games.

Choi highlights the ongoing collaborations with game developers, projecting the launch of partner-developed games in the first half of the next year. This anticipation stems from the growing momentum of Pomerium. It positions the platform as a crucial player in the evolution of the gaming industry.

Pomerium X, with its innovative approach and robust features, stands as a testament to the potential of Web3 in transforming the gaming experience.

Pomerium X’s commitment to easing the transition for developers sets a new standard in the gaming industry. Its focus on enhancing the gaming experience for users marks a significant step in integrating blockchain technology into gaming.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

