March 26, 2024

Radicle Unveils Radical 1.0, Revolutionizing Decentralized Collaboration for Developers

Published: March 26, 2024
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 26, 2024

In Brief

Radicle launches Radicle 1.0 to enhance the process through which developers publish and distribute open-source code, AI models, and research.

Radicle Unveils Radical 1.0, Revolutionizing Decentralized Collaboration for Developers

Open-source, peer-to-peer code collaboration stack Radicle announced the launch of Radicle 1.0, a protocol set to revolutionize the process through which developers publish and distribute open-source code, AI models, and research. 

Conceived as a decentralized alternative to centralized forges such as GitHub and GitLab, Radicle enhances the capabilities of these systems by incorporating a decentralized identity system, advanced gossip protocol, and integrated social features while utilizing its architecture. These components collectively establish a self-hosted network for code collaboration.

Designed to create a neutral environment where users maintain complete ownership of their identity and data, Radicle enables developers to establish the guidelines of their code universe. This ensures a platform that upholds the sovereignty of its users.

“Software shapes our reality and will continue to do so. We need a neutral place where software can be built, and only an open protocol can provide that,” said Alexis Sellier, co-founder of Radicle. “Radicle is our answer to that – a sovereign code forge that gives users full autonomy and ownership of their data,” he added.

In Radicle’s network, each user runs the Radicle Stack, which consists of a command line interface and a Radicle Node networked service. Nodes exchange data via a gossip protocol, creating a robust, disruption-tolerant network. Additionally, users can opt for the Radicle Web client and HTTP daemon, offering a web-based experience for enhanced accessibility and convenience. Pro-liberty developers who are accustomed to using Github and GitLab are encouraged to join Radicle and start enjoying the benefits.

The latest release signifies a noteworthy milestone in the protocol’s progress, following its beta release in late 2020 and the alpha version in 2019. The protocol completed its third round of financing, raising $12 million from NFX and Galaxy Digital, among other investors, and subsequently launched its governance token in 2021. 

Decentralization Trend Continues: Matrix Shifts License, Prioritizing User Control

The functioning of centralized large social networks more often highlights the tendency of a small group of individuals possessing significant influence over the broader population and how this power is sometimes misused. Consequently, this trend has led to a notable increase in the creation of decentralized services, exemplified by platforms like Radicle, Mastodon, and Matrix.

Recently, the decentralized network Matrix announced a significant license change, transitioning from the permissive Apache 2.0 license to the Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3. This shift made the open-source project slightly less attractive for big companies seeking to build upon it, prioritizing individual users.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

