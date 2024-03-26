Radicle Unveils Radical 1.0, Revolutionizing Decentralized Collaboration for Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Radicle launches Radicle 1.0 to enhance the process through which developers publish and distribute open-source code, AI models, and research.

Open-source, peer-to-peer code collaboration stack Radicle announced the launch of Radicle 1.0, a protocol set to revolutionize the process through which developers publish and distribute open-source code, AI models, and research.

Conceived as a decentralized alternative to centralized forges such as GitHub and GitLab, Radicle enhances the capabilities of these systems by incorporating a decentralized identity system, advanced gossip protocol, and integrated social features while utilizing its architecture. These components collectively establish a self-hosted network for code collaboration.

Designed to create a neutral environment where users maintain complete ownership of their identity and data, Radicle enables developers to establish the guidelines of their code universe. This ensures a platform that upholds the sovereignty of its users.

“Software shapes our reality and will continue to do so. We need a neutral place where software can be built, and only an open protocol can provide that,” said Alexis Sellier, co-founder of Radicle. “Radicle is our answer to that – a sovereign code forge that gives users full autonomy and ownership of their data,” he added.

In Radicle’s network, each user runs the Radicle Stack, which consists of a command line interface and a Radicle Node networked service. Nodes exchange data via a gossip protocol, creating a robust, disruption-tolerant network. Additionally, users can opt for the Radicle Web client and HTTP daemon, offering a web-based experience for enhanced accessibility and convenience. Pro-liberty developers who are accustomed to using Github and GitLab are encouraged to join Radicle and start enjoying the benefits.

The latest release signifies a noteworthy milestone in the protocol’s progress, following its beta release in late 2020 and the alpha version in 2019. The protocol completed its third round of financing, raising $12 million from NFX and Galaxy Digital, among other investors, and subsequently launched its governance token in 2021.

Decentralization Trend Continues: Matrix Shifts License, Prioritizing User Control

The functioning of centralized large social networks more often highlights the tendency of a small group of individuals possessing significant influence over the broader population and how this power is sometimes misused. Consequently, this trend has led to a notable increase in the creation of decentralized services, exemplified by platforms like Radicle, Mastodon, and Matrix.

Recently, the decentralized network Matrix announced a significant license change, transitioning from the permissive Apache 2.0 license to the Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3. This shift made the open-source project slightly less attractive for big companies seeking to build upon it, prioritizing individual users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson