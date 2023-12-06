Classiq Extends Quantum Computing Access with OQC Partnership, Unveils Quantum Apps on GitHub

Israel’s quantum computing software platform Classiq Technologies recently made two announcements to advance the field of quantum computing (QC).

The company has partnered with UK-based quantum computing hardware and software company Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), to make QC accessible for researchers and industry professionals alike.

According to Classiq, the aim is to create a seamless workflow for users, encompassing critical stages such as modeling, debugging, automatic quantum circuit synthesis, circuit optimization, and execution on OQC’s state-of-the-art quantum hardware.

“We’re excited to partner with OQC and help make their innovative quantum systems easily accessible to users through our software,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Together, we invite quantum developers to experience a streamlined workflow from design all the way to state-of-the-art hardware execution.”

As part of the collaboration, Classiq’s platform will be extended to support the execution of algorithms optimized specifically for OQC’s quantum processors and provide developers with options, including access to OQC’s recently announced Toshiko machine.

Moreover, the partnership outlines plan for the integration of their respective technologies with data centers and high-performance computing (HPC). This strategic move aims to bridge the gap between quantum computing and the broader computing infrastructure, enabling a more cohesive and integrated quantum ecosystem.

“Classiq’s software helps unlock the power of quantum by abstracting away complexity for developers. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to ensure our hardware can be used seamlessly by a broad quantum community to achieve real-world impact,” said Ilana Wisby, CEO of OQC.

Bridging the Gap to Practical Quantum Computing

Classiq also launched an extensive suite of quantum applications, algorithms, functions, and tutorials, and made this package publicly available on the company’s GitHub Repository, to open doors for the practical implementation of quantum computing.

The suite has been entirely built with the Classiq platform, and is open to the entire community. Moreover, Industries ranging from finance and logistics to quantum chemistry and cybersecurity can benefit.

“Classiq’s mission is to enable building quantum programs, efficiently and at scale. This open repository places many of the common quantum programs at your fingertips,” said Amir Naveh, chief product officer and co-founder of Classiq.

“This provides our users the best way to learn how to build something new with Classiq. We believe this helps the quantum community build better and smarter quantum algorithms, at an accelerated pace,” Naveh added.

The company’s approach, conceptualizing quantum algorithms as models, allows for the creation of optimized, hardware-aware versions. The GitHub repository, continuously updated by the startup’s team and the broader community, encourages collaborative contributions to shape the future of quantum software.

According to the announcement, all resources are seamlessly synchronized with the latest Classiq platform version, accompanied by Jupyter notebooks and .qmod files, emphasizing accessibility and usability.

