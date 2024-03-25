Starknet-based SithSwap Introduces SITH Token, Schedules Public Sale On March 27

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Starknet (STRK), ecosystem project, automated market maker (AMM) SiteSwap, announced the launch of its fee-generating and governance token, SITH, enabling Starknet users to gain early access to the token. The public sale will be conducted from March 27 to April 4.

According to the announcement, 15 million SITH tokens will be available for sale, representing 15% of the total token supply.

The initial fixed price of SITH is set at 0.15 STRK per 1 SITH. If less than 2.25 million STRK are raised, any remaining SITH tokens will be burned, ensuring that the floor price of 0.15 STRK per 1 SITH is maintained.

However, if the raised amount exceeds 2.25 million STRK, the sale will transition into the price discovery phase, during which the price of SITH will increase with each new purchase. Participants will receive SITH tokens at the final price regardless of when they join.

The auction will commence with an implied circulating market capitalization valuation of approximately $5 million, establishing a floor price for SITH at around $0.30, which will only rise once at least 2.25 million STRK have been raised. Upon reaching this initial funding milestone, the sale will transition into a price-discovery phase, during which the token price will incrementally rise with each new purchase.

What’s special about SithSwap?

As an AMM on Starknet, SithSwap offers instant, volatile, and stable swaps with low slippage, near-zero fees, and the security of the Ethereum blockchain. SithSwap is crafted as an efficient and flexible liquidity exchange protocol, enabling builders and users to leverage a highly composable architecture that provides deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity.

The platform includes a comprehensive incentives system consisting of escrows, staking pools, gauges, bribes, and native SITH emissions, which can be escrowed to access exclusive benefits, such as governance over key protocol parameters, including future emissions rewards.

Furthermore, SithSwap can provide support for both volatile (UNIV2-like) and (Curve-like) stable swaps. The AMM has been designed to align with the established Uniswap smart contracts architecture, recognized for its intuitive Pair features and Router application programming interface (APIs) familiar to decentralized finance (DeFi) developers. Additionally, SithSwap introduces support for efficient, low-slippage trades for correlated assets, governable directional fees, and built-in Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) oracles.

