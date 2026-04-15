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Markets News Report Technology
April 15, 2026

QCP: Bitcoin Rally Toward $74K Driven By Short Squeeze, Not Confirmed Breakout In Derivatives Markets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 15, 2026 at 10:26 am Updated: April 15, 2026 at 10:26 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 15, 2026 at 10:26 am

In Brief

QCP Capital says BTC joined a relief rally to ~$74K on US–Iran headlines, but weak bond signals, tight macro, and derivatives data suggest a short-lived, geopolitically driven move.

QCP: Bitcoin Rally Toward $74K Driven By Short Squeeze, Not Confirmed Breakout In Derivatives Markets

Singapore-based digital asset trading firm QCP Capital, in its latest crypto market analysis, noted that Bitcoin participated in an overnight relief rally across risk assets, briefly moving back toward the mid-$74,000 range as markets responded to reports of a preliminary US–Iran framework. Equity markets rebounded, crude oil prices declined, and digital assets registered inflows consistent with a short-term risk-on shift. 

However, analysts emphasized that key cross-asset signals did not fully validate the move. Long-dated bond yields showed minimal movement, gold remained largely stable, and fixed-income markets did not reflect a meaningful repricing typically associated with easing inflation expectations. The lack of reaction in the 10-year yield, particularly alongside falling oil prices, was interpreted as evidence of reduced headline risk rather than a substantive macroeconomic resolution.

The report further highlighted that underlying geopolitical fundamentals remain unresolved, particularly in relation to Iran’s uranium enrichment levels. Current enrichment is estimated at approximately 60%, while US-aligned expectations reportedly remain below 20%, a gap that has persisted despite prior diplomatic efforts. 

Analysts noted that such discrepancies are unlikely to be resolved through preliminary frameworks alone, and that previous ceasefire arrangements have tended to be temporary, with core nuclear issues remaining unsettled since 2015. As a result, markets may be reacting more to short-term diplomatic signalling than to durable geopolitical de-escalation.

Divergence Between Spot Momentum And Derivatives Market Positioning Signals Cautious Underlying Sentiment

In cryptocurrency markets, price action was described as structurally mixed beneath the surface rally. Bitcoin continued to trend higher despite negative funding rates and subdued open interest, indicating that short positioning remained prevalent and contributed to upward pressure through forced covering dynamics. 

However, derivatives markets did not confirm a strong breakout narrative. Front-end at-the-money implied volatility remained compressed near 40%, while implied volatility rankings stayed subdued and one-month volatility continued to trade below three-month levels. Options positioning also reflected a cautious stance, with 30-day 25-delta risk reversals still showing stronger demand for downside protection relative to upside exposure. This configuration was interpreted as consistent with a spot-driven relief move rather than a broad-based repositioning across derivatives markets.

The broader macro environment was described as largely unchanged, with monetary policy expectations remaining constrained following recent energy-driven inflation repricing. The Federal Reserve is still perceived to be operating within a limited easing framework for the year, while liquidity conditions remain comparatively tight. Against this backdrop, analysts characterised the move as a geopolitically driven relief rally rather than a shift in macroeconomic regime, with attention turning to whether recent gains represent momentum continuation or a potential area for retracement.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $74,350, reflecting a decline of around 0.27% over the previous 24 hours. During the session, the asset reached a high of $75,886 and a low of $73,625. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at approximately $2.51 trillion, representing a 0.77% daily decrease. Total market trading volume over the same period was recorded at $150.5 billion, marking an increase of 2.97%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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