Polyhedra Network Loses $760,000 in THENA Tokens Due to Key Leak on BNB Chain

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey In Brief Polyhedra Network lost $760K worth of THENA tokens due to a breach in wallet access by an attacker on BNB chain.

Web3 full-stack interoperability infrastructure, Polyhedra Network, experienced a vulnerability in wallet access on the BNB chain, leading to a loss of around $760,000 worth of THENA (THE) tokens. According to PeckShield monitoring, the hackers stole 1.4 million THE tokens and subsequently exchanged them for approximately 1,299 BNB.

Polyhedra Network addressed the attack incident, announcing the team is actively working to identify the problem and activate the cross-chain from opBNB to BNB.

Furthermore, following an investigation, it was determined that the incident was unrelated to the security of Polyhedra zkBridge. Polyhedra zkBridge has undergone audits by multiple auditing companies and is currently operating without any issues concerning the security of user assets. According to the company, The incident was attributed to human theft rather than a vulnerability in the contract. Legal responsibility will be pursued for those involved.

All user funds remain safe with us. Our commitment to secure and trustworthy service continues. Thank you for your ongoing support of Polyhedra. — Polyhedra Network (@PolyhedraZK) March 13, 2024

According to data from CoinMarketCap, THE is trading at $0.5676, reflecting a 7.55% increase over the 24-hour period (as of writing this article).

🚨ALERT🚨Today, @PolyhedraZK experienced a breach in wallet access on $BNB, and our AI-powered system detected it!



The attacker withdrew 1.4M $THE (@ThenaFi_), comprising $700K, then proceeded to swap all tokens for $BNB. The attacker was funded by @TornadoCash.



Attacker's… pic.twitter.com/3DT6xj3l4E — 🚨 Cyvers Alerts 🚨 (@CyversAlerts) March 13, 2024

Polyhedra Network Elevates Interoperability with zkBridge

Polyhedra Network is building and advancing Web3 interoperability using zero-knowledge proof protocols. The network has designed and implemented the zkBridge protocol, focused on creating cross-chain infrastructures for interoperability between Layer 1 and Layer 2.

In addition to zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has created other infrastructure solutions, including a zero-knowledge decentralized identity solution (zkDID) and a scalability solution that employs a large-scale distributed proof generation network known as ParaPlonk, with the goal of accelerating zero-knowledge rollups.

Recently, Polyhedra Network announced the conclusion of a snapshot for its upcoming airdrop. Furthermore, the platform intends to list its token, ZK, on the token launches and fundraising platform OKX Jumpstart to enable users to stake Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to acquire ZK tokens.

Despite the recent incident, Polyhedra Network remains dedicated to fortifying its security measures and upholding its commitment to advancing Web3 interoperability.

