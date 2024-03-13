Markets News Report
March 13, 2024

Polyhedra Network Loses $760,000 in THENA Tokens Due to Key Leak on BNB Chain

by
Published: March 13, 2024 at 6:04 am Updated: March 13, 2024 at 6:06 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 13, 2024 at 6:04 am

In Brief

Polyhedra Network lost $760K worth of THENA tokens due to a breach in wallet access by an attacker on BNB chain.

Polyhedra Network Suffers Key Leak on BNB Chain, Loses $760,000 in THENA Tokens, zkBridge Integrity Uncompromised

Web3 full-stack interoperability infrastructure, Polyhedra Network, experienced a vulnerability in wallet access on the BNB chain, leading to a loss of around $760,000 worth of THENA (THE) tokens. According to PeckShield monitoring, the hackers stole 1.4 million THE tokens and subsequently exchanged them for approximately 1,299 BNB.

Polyhedra Network addressed the attack incident, announcing the team is actively working to identify the problem and activate the cross-chain from opBNB to BNB. 

https://x.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1767816426407256512?s=20
Polyhedra Network Suffers Wallet Access Vulnerability on BNB Chain, Loses $760,000 in THENA Tokens, zkBridge Integrity Uncompromised

Furthermore, following an investigation, it was determined that the incident was unrelated to the security of Polyhedra zkBridge. Polyhedra zkBridge has undergone audits by multiple auditing companies and is currently operating without any issues concerning the security of user assets. According to the company, The incident was attributed to human theft rather than a vulnerability in the contract. Legal responsibility will be pursued for those involved.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, THE is trading at $0.5676, reflecting a 7.55% increase over the 24-hour period (as of writing this article).

Polyhedra Network Elevates Interoperability with zkBridge

Polyhedra Network is building and advancing Web3 interoperability using zero-knowledge proof protocols. The network has designed and implemented the zkBridge protocol, focused on creating cross-chain infrastructures for interoperability between Layer 1 and Layer 2.

In addition to zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has created other infrastructure solutions, including a zero-knowledge decentralized identity solution (zkDID) and a scalability solution that employs a large-scale distributed proof generation network known as ParaPlonk, with the goal of accelerating zero-knowledge rollups.

Recently, Polyhedra Network announced the conclusion of a snapshot for its upcoming airdrop. Furthermore, the platform intends to list its token, ZK, on the token launches and fundraising platform OKX Jumpstart to enable users to stake Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to acquire ZK tokens.

Despite the recent incident, Polyhedra Network remains dedicated to fortifying its security measures and upholding its commitment to advancing Web3 interoperability. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Bitcoin Price Hits $73K All-Time High as Spot Bitcoin ETF’s Record $1.05 Billion Inflow

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

MetalCore Developer Studio369 Raises $5M Funding to Enhance its MMO Web3 Game

by Victor Dey
March 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024

SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees
Markets News Report
Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees
by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024
Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security
News Report Technology
Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security
by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024
BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights
Markets News Report
BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024
SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’
Business News Report
SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.