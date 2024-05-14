Business News Report Technology
Ripple And Evmos Collaborate On Developing XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain With EvmOS Technology

Published: May 14, 2024
Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 14, 2024

In Brief

Ripple has partnered with Evmos to develop the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain, which is currently in the Devnet phase.

Decentralized platform Ripple (XRP) and blockchain technology firm Peersyst announced a new partnership with the proof-of-stake (PoS) network Evmos, which is built using the Cosmos SDK. Together, they aim to develop the XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM sidechain. This side chain will be built using evmOS technology and is currently in the Devnet phase.

evmOS facilitates EVM compatibility and offers extensive customizability on the Cosmos SDK. It provides access to more than 60 Cosmos SDK blockchains through the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC). All these advanced features are designed to bring EVM compatibility to Web 3.0 enterprises.

Integrating the XRPL with the interchain network will connect its extensive user base, decentralized applications (dApps), and liquidity to a system of interconnected blockchains. This integration will grant the XRPL community access to all Cosmos SDK blockchains, enabling users to interact seamlessly with any applications they require.

The partnership will bring several significant advantages, enabling the XRP Ledger, with a market capitalization of $27 billion, to connect to the interchain via the IBC. Furthermore, the new sidechain will allow users to access any Cosmos dApp, including popular ones like Orbital Apes, Forge, Osmosis, and Stride.

Additionally, evmOS Outposts will enhance the interoperability of the XRPL EVM sidechain. These Outposts function as gateways, linking various blockchain networks and facilitating the transfer of assets and information between them, thereby simplifying complex processes for the end user.

XRP Ledger Welcomes Xahau Ledger With Advanced Features

The XRPL is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain that has established a reputation for its reliability and stability over the past decade. It excels in tokenizing and exchanging both crypto-native and real-world assets. Designed to support businesses and developers, it is powered by XRP, a cryptocurrency specifically created for payment transactions.

This XRPL’s EVM initiative follows the recent introduction of the Xahau Ledger to the XRPL, a smart contract sidechain. Similar to evmOS, the Xahau Ledger includes features designed to facilitate the creation of applications with practical, everyday utility.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

