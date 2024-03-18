News Report
March 18, 2024

NuggetRush Gains Mindshare As Investors Seek Underpriced Alternatives To Axie Infinity (AXS) And FLOKI

Published: March 18, 2024 at 6:59 am Updated: March 18, 2024 at 6:59 am

In Brief

NuggetRush (NUGX) offers all you need for an enjoyable mining experience. The game lets players choose workers and machinery to incorporate into their mining adventure. Its marketplace offers multiple options, giving gamers more control over their mining activities

TLDR

  • Axie Infinity (AXS) hits double digits.
  • Floki has become one of the top-performing meme coins in 2024.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) will conclude its presale with a 100% value jump.

Axie Infinity (AXS) remains bullish amid OKX’s predictions of increased gaming activity. Floki is also getting more token listings after its March surge.

Yet, analysts believe that NuggetRush could draw investors from both projects due to the uniqueness of its mining game. The project has sold nearly 226 million tokens. Yet, can NUGX join the top gaming networks of 2024? Let’s discuss.

NuggetRush Continues its Popularity Surge

NuggetRush (NUGX) is aiming to become a trendsetter in the gaming industry. The project has taken a novel approach to blockchain gaming that involves a 3D mining universe. NuggetRush invites players to leverage its gold-earning opportunities by becoming professional artisanal miners in its P2E network. 

Each gamer on NuggetRush (NUGX) faces a massive landscape that contains various mineral deposits.

NuggetRush (NUGX) offers all you need for an enjoyable mining experience. The game lets players choose workers and machinery to incorporate into their mining adventure. Its marketplace offers multiple options, giving gamers more control over their mining activities. Furthermore, NuggetRush (NUGX) allows gamers to turn these game assets into cash.

Players also receive high-value collaboration opportunities. The game allows the formation of partnerships that help players make progress quickly. NuggetRush also offers high rewards for participating in group challenges. 

Rewards for NuggetRush (NUGX) gameplay involve NFTs, rare gems, and in-game funds. You can boost your earning potential by investing in the expansion of areas of your mining operations. For instance, purchasing more land will help you acquire more mineral resources.

NuggetRush is about to launch after selling over 225 million NUGX tokens. The project has raised nearly $3 million from token sales. Its value has also surged by 90%, trading at $0.019. When NUGX jumps to $0.020, NuggetRush’s (NUGX) creators will launch the game, opening its mining adventures to the crypto world.

Axie Infinity Jumps to $12 Amid Growing Demand for Gaming Tokens

Axie Infinity (AXS) has become one of the top altcoins in the current market rally, rising by over 50% since the end of January. Investor sentiment increased in February, causing a market rally that pushed Bitcoin to an ATH of $72,000. This triggered an Axie Infinity surge.

As of January 31, AXS traded at $6.9595. Three weeks later, AXS jumped by 17.5% to $8.1777 on February 20. As of March 1, AXS jumped by 21.1% to $9.9056. It closed at $12.52 after a 26.3% pump on March 11.

Axie Infinity could improve due to an expected increase in demand for gaming altcoins. A recent report by OKX exchange predicted a surge in cryptocurrency user growth driven by blockchain games. Furthermore, Axie Infinity (AXS) made changes to NFTs on its platform, increasing room for their development. 

Analysts say this could boost the value of Axie Infinity NFTs. It could further push AXS’s value up by 25.0% to $15.66. If Axie Infinity (AXS) remains bullish, it could become one of the top DeFi projects.

Demand for Floki Rises Amid Increased Token Listings

Floki continues its market ascent in mid-March, outperforming many cryptocurrencies. After a $2.1 billion market capitalization surge, Floki became one of the top crypto coins in early March.

As of February 10, FLOKI traded at $0.00003089. Two weeks later, it jumped by 40.0% to $0.00004326 on February 26. FLOKI leaped by 239.3% to $0.0001468 on March 3 before jumping by 101.8% to $0.0002963 on March 11.

The rising demand for Floki has led to increased exchange listings. On March 12, Floki announced that its token would be listed on the Toobit exchange. It had earlier announced the listing of FLOKI-USD trading pairs on Binance’s spot exchange. Analysts expect its high demand to remain, pushing FLOKI’s value up by 90.0% to $0.00027902.

About The Author

Gregory, a digital nomad hailing from Poland, is not only a financial analyst but also a valuable contributor to various online magazines. With a wealth of experience in the financial industry, his insights and expertise have earned him recognition in numerous publications. Utilising his spare time effectively, Gregory is currently dedicated to writing a book about cryptocurrency and blockchain.

