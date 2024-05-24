Markets News Report Technology
May 24, 2024

OKX To Shut Down Crypto Trading Support For Hong Kong Users Starting May 31

by
Published: May 24, 2024 at 9:46 am Updated: May 24, 2024 at 9:46 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 24, 2024 at 9:46 am

In Brief

OKX withdraws its application for the Hong Kong VASP license and will discontinue offering services to users effective May 31st.

OKX To Shut Down Crypto Trading Support For Hong Kong Users Starting May 31

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX unveiled the withdrawal of its Hong Kong subsidiary, OKX HK’s application for a local Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license. Consequently, it will discontinue offering services to users in Hong Kong effective May 31st.

The cryptocurrency exchange aimed to assure users that their funds were secure. However, deposits made after May 31st may not be credited automatically, and any open orders will be canceled. Starting May 31st, the withdrawal function will be the sole option for Hong Kong residents until August 31st. After this date, any remaining balances will be considered “unclaimed property” as per the platform’s terms.

In the official announcement, the exchange emphasized that OKX Web3 self-hosted wallet services remain unaffected and will continue to be available to users in Hong Kong.

OKX was launched in Hong Kong in June 2023. On November 16th, it filed its VASP application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) but withdrew it today, as confirmed by the SFC’s website. The reason for OKX’s withdrawal was not disclosed.

OKX Withdraws License From Hong Kong Following Gate.io And HTX

OKX became the second exchange to withdraw its license this week. Gate.io’s Hong Kong entity, Gate.HK, also unveiled the intention to cease operations and withdraw its license application from the region. This decision follows another incident in which Huobi HK, the Hong Kong affiliate of HTX, canceled its application last week.

According to the SFC regulations, cryptocurrency trading platforms that missed the February 29th date for license applications are required to discontinue their local operations by May 31st or within three months of receiving additional notification.

Several global exchanges have applied for retail trading licenses in Hong Kong. The SFC website states that the regulatory body is currently reviewing applications from 20 cryptocurrency firms, including Bybit, Bullish, and Crypto.com.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Biswap Releases New Strategic Roadmap, Focuses On Multi-Chain Expansion And Introduction Of Liquid Staking

by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024

Web3 AI Unveiled: Jimmy Zhao Unpacks How BNB Chain’s Integration of Blockchain and AI Redefines Trust, Transparency, and Decentralization

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 24, 2024

Hyperliquid Unveils HIP-1 Spot Token Deployment Function On Its Mainnet, And Recommends Testing For Smooth Deployment

by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (20-24.05)

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 24, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Biswap Releases New Strategic Roadmap, Focuses On Multi-Chain Expansion And Introduction Of Liquid Staking

by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024

Hyperliquid Unveils HIP-1 Spot Token Deployment Function On Its Mainnet, And Recommends Testing For Smooth Deployment

by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (20-24.05)

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 24, 2024

Websea To Open MEHG-USDT Trading Pair On May 25 Alongside 100,000 MEHG Giveaway Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Biswap Releases New Strategic Roadmap, Focuses On Multi-Chain Expansion And Introduction Of Liquid Staking
Markets News Report Technology
Biswap Releases New Strategic Roadmap, Focuses On Multi-Chain Expansion And Introduction Of Liquid Staking
by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024
Web3 AI Unveiled: Jimmy Zhao Unpacks How BNB Chain’s Integration of Blockchain and AI Redefines Trust, Transparency, and Decentralization
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Web3 AI Unveiled: Jimmy Zhao Unpacks How BNB Chain’s Integration of Blockchain and AI Redefines Trust, Transparency, and Decentralization
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 24, 2024
Hyperliquid Unveils HIP-1 Spot Token Deployment Function On Its Mainnet, And Recommends Testing For Smooth Deployment
News Report Technology
Hyperliquid Unveils HIP-1 Spot Token Deployment Function On Its Mainnet, And Recommends Testing For Smooth Deployment
by Alisa Davidson
May 24, 2024
This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (20-24.05)
Digest Top Lists Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (20-24.05)
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 24, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.