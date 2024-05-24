Biswap Releases New Strategic Roadmap, Focuses On Multi-Chain Expansion And Introduction Of Liquid Staking
In Brief
Biswap unveiled its strategic roadmap, focusing on multi-chain expansion, liquid staking, new investment tools, and other advancements.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Biswap (BSW) unveiled its latest strategic roadmap. The exchange’s team outlined several key areas of future focus, including multi-chain expansion, the introduction of liquid staking and new ecosystem projects, the development of innovative investment tools for cryptocurrency holders, the implementation of a revenue-sharing system, and the enhancement of advanced trading tools.
Regarding its multi-chain strategy, Biswap aims to extend support to Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum networks. The decision to prioritize these networks stems from Ethereum’s established security, Base’s scalability, and Arbitrum’s optimized performance capabilities, as highlighted by the exchange team.
Moreover, Biswap is set to roll out a liquid staking feature, enabling users to stake tokens while maintaining liquidity. This innovative approach allows staked tokens to be utilized for generating extra income through decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Additionally, the exchange hinted at an upcoming decentralized feature, described as “extremely rare,” which is currently shrouded in secrecy. However, it is designed to address a significant pain point for DeFi users.
Concurrently, Biswap plans to introduce a revenue-sharing model aimed at alleviating pressure on BSW tokens while also rewarding users. The platform is also working on developing advanced trading tools, which will empower users to implement various trading strategies with greater ease and efficiency.
Biswap Announces Transition To Deflationary Mechanics With Major Adjustments
Biswap functions as a decentralized exchange (DEX) running on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. It offers users the opportunity to engage in cryptocurrency trading with minimal fees, starting from 0.1%. The platform aims to deliver a smooth user experience facilitated by its mirror website interface.
According to the previous roadmap, Biswap has successfully implemented significant features such as automated market maker (AMM) V3, an independent BSW market, and ETH liquid staking. Additionally, it has introduced V3 limit orders and a BSW investment pool.
Recently, Biswap announced plans to make adjustments and transition towards deflationary mechanics. The exchange will deactivate the referral program, cashback for non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles holders, fee returns, and V2 farms. Additionally, it will reduce token emissions from 11 to 1 BSW per block. This measure aims to combat inflation, as continuous token distribution negatively impacts the BSW price and affects long-term holders. These changes will be implemented on May 24th, and users will have three months to withdraw their current earnings.
