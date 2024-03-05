NetApp Unveils Advanced Intelligent Data Infrastructure Features in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Intelligent data infrastructure company NetApp unveiled new capabilities to assist enterprises employing generative AI to enhance their operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. The company now offers updated intelligent data infrastructure features, encompassing NetApp AIPod, FlexPod, and NetApp’s validation for NVIDIA OVX systems.

AIPod AI-optimized converged infrastructure is tailored for organizations’ most critical AI projects, encompassing training and inferencing. The certification of NetApp ONTAP and NetApp AFF A900 as storage solutions for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, coupled with the compatibility with NVIDIA DGX H100, assures NetApp and NVIDIA DGX customers that the DGX BasePOD solution featuring NetApp’s AFF A900 meets the demands of their large-scale AI deployments. Notably, NetApp AIPod remains supportive of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems as well.

New FlexPod for AI reference architectures expands upon NetApp and Cisco’s existing converged infrastructure solution. The enhanced FlexPod for AI now integrates support for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Additionally, extending FlexPod for AI to incorporate RedHat OpenShift and SuSE Rancher is now possible.

The synergy of NetApp storage and NVIDIA OVX computing systems offers a streamlined solution for enterprise AI deployments, encompassing tasks such as model fine-tuning and inference workloads. The validated NVIDIA OVX solutions, powered by NVIDIA L40S GPUs, are accessible through server vendors and include NVIDIA AI Enterprise software along with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.

Furthermore, NetApp introduced cyber-resilience capabilities, including one of the first uses of AI/ML integrated into storage systems to combat ransomware. The new tool–Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI, delivers increased accuracy and performance for identifying and countering emerging, sophisticated cyber threats.

NetApp provides solutions tailored to enhance the potential of customers’ AI investments. “Our unique approach to AI gives customers complete access and control over their data throughout the data pipeline, moving seamlessly between their public cloud and on-premises environments,” said Arunkumar Gururajan, Vice President of Data Science & Research at NetApp. “By tiering object storage for each phase of the AI process, our customers can optimize performance and costs exactly where they need them.”

NetApp’s Strategic Innovations

Combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions, NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, leveraging observability and AI to enable data management. Currently, the company is the only enterprise-grade storage service embedded in the major cloud platforms.

NetApp plays a crucial role in helping businesses optimize the efficiency of their data storage infrastructure. As enterprises continue to invest in high-performance storage to integrate AI and enhance business productivity, NetApp has been experiencing positive outcomes.

Recently, the company raised its annual profit forecast due to a rise in business expenditure on cloud-based data management services for digital transformation. This development resulted in a 13.6% increase in the company’s shares during extended trading. For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates reporting net revenue within the range of $1.59 billion to $1.74 billion, with the midpoint slightly surpassing LSEG estimates of $1.65 billion.

NetApp’s new strategic advancements highlight its pivotal role in shaping the future of enterprise data solutions and position it for continued success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

