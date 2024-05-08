DODOchain Unveils First Phase Of MACH AVS Mainnet, Launches Launchpool Campaign With AltLayer To Incentivise Operators With Ecosystem Rewards

In Brief DODOchain launched the first phase of the MACH AVS mainnet and introduced a launchpool campaign in collaboration with AltLayer.

Omni-trading Layer 3 blockchain, supported by Arbitrum Orbit, DODOchain revealed the launch of the first phase of the MACH Actively Validated service (AVS) mainnet. DODOchain MACH is an AVS on EigenLayer that provides fast finality and is tailored for the DODOchain by AltLayer, enabling quick transactions to boost trading efficiency.

MACH provides essential services to end-users on rollups, including expedited confirmation for rollup transactions, crypto-economic security measures to identify potential malicious network participants, and decentralized validation of rollup states.

AltLayer’s MACH AVS, designed using the EigenLayer framework, establishes a decentralized network aimed at improving the validation process of optimistic rollups.

MACH functions atop Ethereum and delivers quicker confirmations supported by economic mechanisms, contrasting with Ethereum’s standard 12-minute finalization time or the initial confirmations from rollup sequencers. It offers decentralized rollup state validation, swift transaction confirmations, and crypto-economic protections against malicious actors.

Presently, DODOchain is backed by 12,510 stakers and 29 prominent operators, including AltLayer, InfStones, KudasaiJP, and Hashkey Cloud.

In conjunction with the MACH AVS mainnet launch, DODOchain has introduced a launchpool campaign in collaboration with AltLayer. This initiative aims to encourage operators to offer fast finality services for DODOchain rollups by providing ecosystem rewards.

What Is DODOchain?

DODOchain is the first Layer 3 platform that bridges BTC Layer 2 and ETH Layer 2, enabling the consolidation of liquidity across diverse chains into a unified trading environment. It endeavors to facilitate seamless connections between EVM and non-EVM ecosystems, providing users with a convenient, efficient, and secure trading experience all in one place in its trading platform.

The team responsible for developing DODO, a decentralized exchange operating on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, introduced DODOchain last month. This project is supported by Arbitrum Orbit, EigenLayer, and AltLayer, with the objective of utilizing EigenDA to offer Ethereum’s consensus and security features. It facilitates token trading and enables users to enhance earnings through direct on-chain restaking. Presently, the DODOchain testnet is operational.

